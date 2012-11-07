WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Two-goal Ronaldo fires Real to 12th European title
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)
LONDON Nov 7 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group E match between Chelsea and Shakhtar Donetsk at Stamford Bridge:
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech, 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 4-David Luiz, 24-Gary Cahill, 34-Ryan Bertrand; 7-Ramires, 12-John Obi Mikel; 10-Juan Mata, 11-Oscar, 17-Eden Hazard; 9-Fernando Torres
Shakhtar Donetsk: 30-Andriy Pyatov; 33-Darijo Srna, 5-Olexandr Kucher, 44-Yaroslav Rakytskiy, 26-Razvan Rat; 7-Fernandinho, 3-Tomas Hubschman; 22-Henrik Mkhitaryan, 10-Willian, 29-Alex Teixeira, 9-Luiz Adriano Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)
CARDIFF, June 3 The greatest goalkeeper of his generation, Juventus's Gianluigi Buffon tasted defeat in his third Champions League final as the major missing medal from his illustrious career once again slipped out of his grasp on Saturday.