MUNICH May 18 Teenagers Todd Kane, 18 and Nathaniel Chalobah, 17, who have never played for Chelsea's senior side, have been called into the squad for Saturday's Champions League final against Bayern Munich, caretaker coach Roberto Di Matteo said on Friday.

The youngsters have been brought in as possible cover because of suspensions to John Terry, Branislav Ivanovic, Ramires and Raul Meireles and the slight injury concerns over defenders Gary Cahill and David Luiz.

"Luiz and Cahill have trained all week," Di Matteo told a news conference at the Allianz Arena. "So we are very hopeful. And we have called up two players from the "B" list - Kane and Chalobah, just in case."

Chalobah, who was born in Sierra Leone, is an England Under-17 international and can play in central defence or midfield while Kane, an England Under-19 cap, can also play in the same positions.

On Tuesday Di Matteo said the "worse case scenario" for the final would be if Luiz and Cahill were not fit but they now seem set to play. Florent Malouda, nursing a hamstring, now remains their only real doubt. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)