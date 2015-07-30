Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla scored with his side's 11th penalty in a shootout, then saved from his 16-year-old AC Milan counterpart Gianluigi Donnarumma, to give the Spaniards the win after their friendly in Shanghai ended 0-0 on Thursday.

The 10-9 shootout win sealed the Asian edition of the International Champions Cup for Madrid, who also won the tournament played in Australia earlier this month involving Roma and Manchester City.

Madrid, who opened the pre-season tournament in China with a classy 3-0 win over Inter Milan, started with Gareth Bale in a more central role just off main striker Karim Benzema and flanked by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lucas Vazquez.

The attacking quartet troubled the Milan defence with their quick breaks but too often the final ball let them down.

After a lacklustre first 45 minutes the game burst to life in the second half at Shanghai Stadium, with Madrid substitute Toni Kroos getting on the end of Jese's cutback but his effort deflected wide.

On the hour mark a powerful volley from Milan's Carlos Bacca forced a terrific one-handed save out of Casilla.

Milan, who finished 10th in Serie A last season, a massive 35 points behind champions Juventus, brought on 6-foot-5-inch stopper Donnarumma with 15 minutes left and the youngster looked confident enough as the game went to a shootout.

After Bacca missed for Milan, Donnarumma produced a great save from Kroos to keep the shootout alive.

Both sides converted until only the goalkeepers were left, and after Casilla thumped his effort home Donnarumma's weak shot was easily saved to end the match.

