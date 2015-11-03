LONDON Nov 3 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho rejected suggestions there was a player revolt against him and dismissed reports that one player would rather lose than play for him as "dishonest".

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas earlier denied reports that he had fallen out with Mourinho and was behind plans to unseat the manager.

"It's a very sad accusation because you are accusing players, or one player, of dishonesty," Mourinho told reporters on Tuesday before the Champions League Group G match against Dynamo Kiev at Stamford Bridge.

"If I accuse you of being a dishonest journalist, I think you would be very upset and probably you would take legal action. It is a question for the players not for me."

Mourinho said he had a "fantastic personal and professional relationship" with his players who were united in their efforts to improve results which have left the Premier League champions 15th in the table with three wins from their opening 11 matches.

Mourinho said he knew why their form had been so bad, but would not elaborate.

"It's a combination of factors and some of them I don't want to touch them, but yes I know," he said.

"Everything is football-related. We don't want to blame social or political problems in some corner of the globe."

Fabregas denied suggestions of a rift with Mourinho, accusing "certain individuals from outside" of trying to destabilise the club and refuting reports that he is leading an alleged dressing-room revolt.

"I would like to clarify that contrary to a few reports form some online websites, I am extremely happy at Chelsea and have an excellent relationship with the manager," Fabregas wrote on Twitter.

"There maybe certain individuals from the outside trying to destabilise this club but I strongly believe that we will bounce back and come good again."

Chelsea, third in Champions League Group G with four points from three games, play Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.