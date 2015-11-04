LONDON Nov 4 Brazilian winger Willian came back to haunt Dynamo Kiev with an outstanding performance which inspired Chelsea to a 2-1 Champions League win on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was given a standing ovation when Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho took him off shortly before the end after scoring the winner with a direct free kick.

The victory was only Chelsea's second in nine matches in all competitions.

Lying 15th in the Premier League table with only three wins from 11 matches and knocked out of the Capital One (League) Cup, there has been little for the Chelsea fans to enjoy this season.

But Willian has been one light in the gloom surrounding Stamford Bridge and his performance on Wednesday was one to savour.

After terrorising the Dynamo defence for most of the match, his cross led to Aleksandar Dragovic heading into his own net in the first half and his 83rd-minute free kick sealed Chelsea's 2-1 victory.

Standing to the left of the Kiev goal, Dynamo keeper Olexandr Shovkovskiy appeared well placed to cope with what was about to come and almost got a hand to the ball after it sped from Willian's right boot.

But the sheer pace and swerve of the shot beat him and as it flew into the back of the net there was no mistaking the unbridled joy and relief flooding around the ground.

For Dynamo Kiev it was a familiar feeling.

Willian spent six years in Ukraine playing for Dynamo's fiercest rivals Shakhtar Donetsk and had a hugely successful time there.

He won the league four times with Shakhtar and the Ukrainian Cup three times -- each time beating Dynamo in the final.

He played against Kiev 20 times, winning 13 games, but this victory could prove to be the most important of all.

It kept Chelsea in with a realistic chance of making the last 16 as they have moved above Dynamo into second place in the group. Porto lead the standings with 10 points, Chelsea have seven, Dynamo five and eliminated Maccabi Tel Aviv zero.

