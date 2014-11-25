Bayern Munich's coach Pep Guardiola (L) reacts next to Manchester City's manager Manuel Pellegrini during their Champions League Group E soccer match in Manchester, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (R) celebrates after he scored the winning goal against Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer during their Champions League Group E soccer match in Manchester, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (L) celebrates after he scored the winning goal as Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng reacts during their Champions League Group E soccer match in Manchester, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER Manchester City's Sergio Aguero struck a hat-trick, including two late goals, in a 3-2 victory against 10-man Bayern Munich on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Champions League kncokout phase.

Aguero raced through to slot past Manuel Neuer in the 85th and 91st minutes to snatch a stunning win, the Argentine having given City a 21st minute lead with a penalty after Bayern's Mehdi Benatia was shown a red card for bringing him down.

Xabi Alonso and Robert Lewandowski had struck within five minutes of each other shortly before halftime to put the visitors in front at the break.

City are level on five points with CSKA Moscow and AS Roma, who earlier drew 1-1, and know if they win in Rome and the Russians fail to beat Bayern in the final round of Group E matches they will qualify for the last 16.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Ken Ferris)