LONDON Oct 21 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will miss his team's Champions League match at CSKA Moscow on Wednesday because he has not recovered from a thigh injury, Sky Sports News reported on Monday.

The 27-year-old Belgian international aggravated the injury against Everton on Oct. 5 and missed Belgium's recent World Cup qualifiers against Croatia and Wales as well as City's 3-1 win at West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

He originally damaged the thigh on the opening day of the season in a 1-0 win over Newcastle United and was sidelined for the following three City matches.

City, second in Group D, need a good result in Moscow after a 3-1 home defeat to European champions Bayern Munich in their last European outing on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)