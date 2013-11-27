MANCHESTER, England Nov 27 Manchester City kept up the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of Champions League Group D with a 4-2 victory over Viktoria Plzen at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Although City dominated they lacked finesse in front of goal. The hosts took the lead on 33 minutes when Sergio Aguero converted a penalty after Frantisek Rajtoral was harshly judged to have handled.

Tomas Horava levelled 10 minutes later for a confident Plzen side, flashing a great drive past goalkeeper Joe Hart and into the top corner.

City dominated the second half and led again on 65 minutes through the always-busy Samir Nasri who turned in a Jesus Navas cross but again they conceded an equaliser when the defence backed off a fine passing move and Stanislav Tecl side-footed home.

Substitute Alvaro Negredo tapped in at the far post from a Navas pass to make it 3-2 on 78 minutes and Edin Dzeko's header completed the scoring a minute from time. (Reporting by Tony Goodson; editing by Tony Jimenez)