Feb 21 UEFA has charged Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini following his criticism of Swedish referee Jonas Eriksson after Tuesday's 2-0 last-16 first leg defeat by Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Chilean has been charged with violating the general principles of conduct, European soccer's ruling body said in a statement on Friday.

The case will be handled next Friday.

Pellegrini, who apologised for his remarks earlier on Friday, accused Eriksson of a lack of impartiality and said UEFA should not have chosen a Swedish referee for a game of such importance. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)