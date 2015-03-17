BARCELONA, March 17 Manuel Pellegrini has dismissed a suggestion his days as Manchester City manager may be numbered as his side prepare to try to overturn a 2-1 deficit to Barcelona in Wednesday's Champions League last 16, second leg.

Pellegrini has a contract with City until the end of next season but a run of poor results has severely dented their chances of successfully defending their Premier League title and reaching the last eight of Europe's elite club competition.

"There is no strange atmosphere at City," Chilean Pellegrini told a news conference on Tuesday previewing the clash at the Nou Camp.

"We are still second in the Premier League, we are strong and we want to show that tomorrow," added the 61-year-old, who coached Villarreal, Real Madrid and Malaga during a stint in Spain between 2004 and 2013.

"I respect all opinions but I don't think my job is in danger at the moment.

"I don't feel any pressure, I am simply focusing on playing the right game. I still have a year left on my contract and I am confident of seeing it out."

City will need to score at least twice to have any hope of advancing but have been struggling for goals in recent weeks.

Saturday's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Burnley was their third reverse in four outings in all competitions, during which they have managed to find the net only four times.

It is a paltry return by City's lofty standards, especially considering they racked up nine goals in their previous two games in England's top flight.

Their chances on Wednesday should be boosted by the return of former Barca midfielder Yaya Toure after suspension.

Toure spent three seasons with the Catalan giants between 2007 and 2010 and was an integral part of the side that won a treble of Champions League and Spanish league and Cup under Pep Guardiola in 2009.

"I always say that we can play without Yaya and still win but I prefer to have him in my team as he is a very important player," Pellegrini said.

"If we had been drawn against a different team than Barcelona in the last 16 we probably would have got through.

"But it is a good chance to show that we are one of the best teams in Europe. The only way to do that is to beat top teams like Barcelona." (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Toby Davis)