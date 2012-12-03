Dec 3 Manchester City playmaker David Silva has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund through injury and could also miss the weekend's Premier League derby with leaders Manchester United.

"It's a hamstring. We don't know if he can recover for the derby. We will try," City manager Roberto Mancini was quoted as saying by the Sky Sports website (www.skysports.com).

Mancini said the Spaniard had not travelled with the squad to Germany for the clash with the Group D leaders. City, who cannot go through to the last 16 of the competition, will also be without suspended midfielder Yaya Toure.

The English champions host Manchester United on Sunday in a top-of-the-table clash. City are three points behind their neighbours. (Writing By Alison Wildey; Editing by Ed Osmond)