CLUJ, Romania Oct 2 Manchester United striker Robin van Persie continued his hot scoring streak as his double secured a 2-1 victory over CFR Cluj in their Champions League Group H game on Tuesday.

United had to come from behind after Pantelis Kapetanos fired the Romanian champions into a 14th minute lead.

Van Persie equalised 15 minutes later when he met Wayne Rooney's freekick and the ball looped off his shoulder and over keeper Mario Felgueiras.

There was nothing fortunate about his second goal four minutes after the break, the Dutch international showing a deft touch to flick another Rooney cross past Felgueiras.

United, who failed to get out of their group last season, are well-placed to advance this time with two wins from two. (Writing by Justin Palmer, Editing by Ken Ferris)