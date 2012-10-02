Soccer-Hazard to miss Belgium matches after fracturing ankle
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
Oct 2 CFR Cluj 1 Manchester United 2 - Champions League Group H result.
At the Dr Constantin Radulescu stadium
Scorers:
CFR Cluj: Pantelis Kapetanos 14
Manchester United: Robin van Persie 29, 49
Halftime: 1-1
Teams:
CFR Cluj: 1-Mario Felgueiras; 3-Ivo Pinto, 8-Laszlo Sepsi, 20-Cadu, 24-Ionut Rada, 45-Camora, 6-Gabriel Muresan, 16-Rafael Bastos, 31-Matias Aguirregaray (11-Viorel Nicoara 81), 9-Pantelis Kapetanos (19-Sasa Bjelanovic 61), 99-Modou Sougou (25-Luis Alberto 24)
Manchester United: 1-David de Gea; 2-Rafael, 5-Rio Ferdinand, 6-Jonny Evans (31-Scott Wootton 79), 3-Patrice Evra; 8-Anderson, 23-Tom Cleverley, 24-Darren Fletcher; 10-Wayne Rooney, 14-Javier Hernandez (19-Danny Welbeck 83), 20-Robin van Persie
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain) (Compiled by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Toby Davis)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid 12th European Cup and third Champions League triumph in four years on Saturday, becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the competition’s expanded format, demonstrated their power over the rest of Europe.