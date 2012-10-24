Oct 24 Champions League collated results on Wednesday. Group A Porto 3 Dynamo Kiev 2 At the Dragao Stadium Scorers: Porto: Silvestre Varela 15, Jackson Martinez 36, 78 Dynamo Kiev: Oleh Gusyev 21, Ideye Brown 72 Halftime: 2-1 Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic) - Dinamo Zagreb 0 Paris St Germain 2 At Maksimir Stadium Scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 32, Jeremy Menez 43 Halftime: 0-2 Referee: Firat Aydinus (Turkey) - - Group B Arsenal 0 Schalke 04 2 At Emirates Stadium Scorer: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 76, Ibrahim Afellay 86 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden) - Montpellier HSC 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 At La Mosson stadium Scorers: Montpellier: Gaetan Charbonnier 49 Olympiakos: Vassilis Torossidis 73, Kostas Mitroglou 90+1 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy) - - Group C Zenit St Petersburg 1 Anderlecht 0 At Petrovsky stadium Scorer: Alexander Kerzhakov 72pen Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia) - Malaga 1 AC Milan 0 At the Rosaleda Scorer: Joaquin 64 Missed penalty: Joaquin 44 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) - - Group D Ajax Amsterdam 3 Manchester City 1 At Amsterdam Arena Scorers: Ajax Amsterdam: Siem de Jong 45, Niklas Moisander 57, Christian Eriksen 68 Manchester City: Samir Nasri 22 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway) - Borussia Dortmund 2 Real Madrid 1 At BVB stadium: Scorers: Borussia Dortmund: Robert Lewandowski 36, Marcel Schmelzer 64 Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 38 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary) - - - Played on Tuesday Group E Nordsjaelland 1 Juventus 1 At the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Scorers: Nordsjaelland: Mikkel Beckmann 50 Juventus: Mirko Vucinic 81 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany) - Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Chelsea 1 At the Donbass Arena, Donetsk Scorers Shakhtar Donetsk: Alex Teixeira 3, Fernandinho 52 Chelsea: Oscar 88 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) - - Group F BATE Borisov 0 Valencia 3 At the Dinamo Stadium, Minsk Scorer: Roberto Soldado 45+1 pen, 55, 69 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland) - Lille 0 Bayern Munich 1 At the Lille Metropole stadium Scorer: Thomas Mueller 20 pen Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Martin Atkinson (England) - - Group G Spartak Moscow 2 Benfica 1 At the Luzhniki stadium: Scorers: Spartak Moscow: Rafael Carioca 3, Jardel 43og Benfica: Lima 33 Halftime: 2-1 Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England) - Barcelona 2 Celtic 1 At the Nou Camp: Scorers: Barcelona: Andres Iniesta 45, Jordi Alba 90+4 Celtic: Giorgos Samaras 18 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) - - Group H Manchester United 3 Braga 2 At Old Trafford Scorers: Manchester United: Javier Hernandez 25, 75, Jonny Evans 62 Braga: Alan 2, 20 Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia) - Galatasaray 1 CFR Cluj 1 At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi: Scorers: Galatasaray: Burak Ylmaz 77 CFR Cluj: Dany Nounkeu 19og Missed penalty: Felipe Melo (Galatasaray) 35 Red card: Matias Aguirregaray (CFR Cluj) 28 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)