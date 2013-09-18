Sept 18 Champions League collated results on Wednesday Group E Chelsea 1 Basel 2 At Stamford Bridge Scorers: Chelsea: Oscar 45 Basel: Mohamed Salah 71, Marco Streller 81 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy) - Schalke 04 3 Steaua Bucharest 0 At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen Scorers: Atsuto Uchida 67, Kevin-Prince Boateng 78, Julian Draxler 85 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Cuneyt Cakr (Turkey) - - Group F Olympique Marseille 1 Arsenal 2 At Stade Velodrome Scorers: Olympique Marseille: Jordan Ayew 90+3pen Arsenal: Theo Walcott 65, Aaron Ramsey 83 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Olegario Benquerença (Portugal) - Napoli 2 Borussia Dortmund 1 At San Paolo stadium Scorers: Napoli: Gonzalo Higuain 29, Lorenzo Insigne 67 Borussia Dortmund: Camilo Zuniga 87og Red card: Roman Weidenfeller (Borussia Dortmund) 45+1 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) - - Group G Atletico Madrid 3 Zenit St Petersburg 1 At Vicente Calderon stadium Scorers: Atletico Madrid: Miranda 40, Arda Turan 64, Leo Baptistao 80 Zenit St Petersburg: Hulk 58 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: William Collum (Scotland) - Austria Vienna 0 Porto 1 At Ernst-Happel stadium Scorer: Lucho Gonzalez 55 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland) - - Group H Barcelona 4 Ajax Amsterdam 0 At the Nou Camp Scorers: Lionel Messi 22, 55, 75, Gerard Pique 69 Missed penalty: Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Ajax Amsterdam) 77 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway) - AC Milan 2 Celtic 0 At the San Siro Scorers: Emilio Izaguirre 82og, Sulley Muntari 86 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany) - - Played on Tuesday Group A Manchester United 4 Bayer Leverkusen 2 At Old Trafford, Manchester Scorers: Manchester United: Wayne Rooney 22, 70, Robin van Persie 59, Antonio Valencia 7 Bayer Leverkusen: Simon Rolfes 54, Omer Toprak 88 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) - Real Sociedad 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 At Anoeta, San Sebastian Scorer: Alex Teixeira 65, 87 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Romania) - - Group B FC Copenhagen 1 Juventus 1 At Parken stadium, Copenhagen Scorers: FC Copenhagen: Nicolai Jorgensen 14 Juventus: Fabio Quagliarella 54 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia) - Galatasaray 1 Real Madrid 6 At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul Scorers: Galatasaray: Umut Bulut 84 Real Madrid: Isco 33, Karim Benzema 54, 81, Cristiano Ronaldo 63, 66, 90+1 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England) - - Group C Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Paris St Germain 4 At the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens Scorers: Olympiakos Piraeus: Vladimir Weiss 25 Paris St Germain: Edinson Cavani 19, Thiago Motta 68, 73, Marquinhos 86 Missed penalty: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 82 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) - Benfica 2 Anderlecht 0 At the Luz stadium, Lisbon Scorers: Filip Djuricic 4, Luisao 30 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Manuel Graefe (Germany) - - Group D Viktoria Plzen 0 Manchester City 3 At Struncovy Sady stadium, Plzen Scorer: Edin Dzeko 48, Yaya Toure 53, Sergio Aguero 58 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy) - Bayern Munich 3 CSKA Moscow 0 At the Allianz Arena, Munich Scorers: David Alaba 4, Mario Mandzukic 41, Arjen Robben 68 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) - - (Editing by Toby Davis)