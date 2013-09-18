Sept 18 Champions League collated results on
Wednesday
Group E
Chelsea 1 Basel 2
At Stamford Bridge
Scorers:
Chelsea: Oscar 45
Basel: Mohamed Salah 71, Marco Streller 81
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)
-
Schalke 04 3 Steaua Bucharest 0
At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen
Scorers: Atsuto Uchida 67, Kevin-Prince Boateng 78, Julian
Draxler 85
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Cuneyt Cakr (Turkey)
- -
Group F
Olympique Marseille 1 Arsenal 2
At Stade Velodrome
Scorers:
Olympique Marseille: Jordan Ayew 90+3pen
Arsenal: Theo Walcott 65, Aaron Ramsey 83
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Olegario Benquerença (Portugal)
-
Napoli 2 Borussia Dortmund 1
At San Paolo stadium
Scorers:
Napoli: Gonzalo Higuain 29, Lorenzo Insigne 67
Borussia Dortmund: Camilo Zuniga 87og
Red card: Roman Weidenfeller (Borussia Dortmund) 45+1
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
- -
Group G
Atletico Madrid 3 Zenit St Petersburg 1
At Vicente Calderon stadium
Scorers:
Atletico Madrid: Miranda 40, Arda Turan 64, Leo Baptistao 80
Zenit St Petersburg: Hulk 58
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: William Collum (Scotland)
-
Austria Vienna 0 Porto 1
At Ernst-Happel stadium
Scorer: Lucho Gonzalez 55
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
- -
Group H
Barcelona 4 Ajax Amsterdam 0
At the Nou Camp
Scorers: Lionel Messi 22, 55, 75, Gerard Pique 69
Missed penalty: Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Ajax Amsterdam) 77
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway)
-
AC Milan 2 Celtic 0
At the San Siro
Scorers: Emilio Izaguirre 82og, Sulley Muntari 86
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany)
- -
Played on Tuesday
Group A
Manchester United 4 Bayer Leverkusen 2
At Old Trafford, Manchester
Scorers:
Manchester United: Wayne Rooney 22, 70, Robin van Persie 59,
Antonio Valencia 7
Bayer Leverkusen: Simon Rolfes 54, Omer Toprak 88
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
-
Real Sociedad 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2
At Anoeta, San Sebastian
Scorer: Alex Teixeira 65, 87
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Romania)
- -
Group B
FC Copenhagen 1 Juventus 1
At Parken stadium, Copenhagen
Scorers:
FC Copenhagen: Nicolai Jorgensen 14
Juventus: Fabio Quagliarella 54
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)
-
Galatasaray 1 Real Madrid 6
At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul
Scorers:
Galatasaray: Umut Bulut 84
Real Madrid: Isco 33, Karim Benzema 54, 81, Cristiano
Ronaldo 63, 66, 90+1
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England)
- -
Group C
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Paris St Germain 4
At the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens
Scorers:
Olympiakos Piraeus: Vladimir Weiss 25
Paris St Germain: Edinson Cavani 19, Thiago Motta 68, 73,
Marquinhos 86
Missed penalty: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 82
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
-
Benfica 2 Anderlecht 0
At the Luz stadium, Lisbon
Scorers: Filip Djuricic 4, Luisao 30
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Manuel Graefe (Germany)
- -
Group D
Viktoria Plzen 0 Manchester City 3
At Struncovy Sady stadium, Plzen
Scorer: Edin Dzeko 48, Yaya Toure 53, Sergio Aguero 58
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
-
Bayern Munich 3 CSKA Moscow 0
At the Allianz Arena, Munich
Scorers: David Alaba 4, Mario Mandzukic 41, Arjen Robben 68
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
- -
