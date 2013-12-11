Dec 11 Champions League collated results on
Wednesday.
Group B
Galatasaray 1 Juventus 0
At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul
Scorer: Wesley Sneijder 85
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
- -
Group E
Chelsea 1 Steaua Bucharest 0
At Stamford Bridge, London
Scorer: Demba Ba 10
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
-
Schalke 04 2 Basel 0
At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen
Scorers: Julian Draxler 51, Joel Matip 57
Red card: Ivan Ivanov (Basel) 31
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
- -
Group F
Napoli 2 Arsenal 0
At Stadio San Paolo, Naples
Scorers: Gonzalo Higuain 73, Jose Callejon 90+3
Red card: Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) 76
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
-
Olympique Marseille 1 Borussia Dortmund 2
At Stade Velodrome
Scorers:
Olympique Marseille: Souleymane Diawara 14
Borussia Dortmund: Robert Lewandowski 4, Kevin Grosskreutz
87
Red card: Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille) 34
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia)
- -
Group G
Austria Vienna 4 Zenit St Petersburg 1
At Ernst-Happel stadium
Scorers:
Austria Vienna: Philipp Hosiner 44, 51, Tomas Jun 48, Roman
Kienast 90+3
Zenit St Petersburg: Aleksandr Kerzhakov 35
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia)
-
Atletico Madrid 2 Porto 0
At Vicente Calderon, Madrid
Scorers: Raul Garcia 14, Diego Costa 37
Missed penalty: Josue (Porto) 28
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany)
- -
Group H
AC Milan 0 Ajax Amsterdam 0
At the San Siro
Red card: Riccardo Montolivo (AC Milan) 22
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
-
Barcelona 6 Celtic 1
At Nou Camp, Barcelona
Scorers:
Barcelona: Gerard Pique 7, Pedro 40, Neymar 45, 48, 58,
Cristian Tello 72
Celtic: Giorgios Samaras 88
Halftime: 3-0
Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia)
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Group A
Manchester United 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0
At Old Trafford, Manchester
Scorer: Phil Jones 67
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)
-
Real Sociedad 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1
At Anoeta, San Sebastian
Scorer: Oemer Toprak 49
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Tom Harald Hagen (Norway)
- -
Group B
FC Copenhagen 0 Real Madrid 2
At Parken stadium, Copenhagen
Scorers: Luka Modric 25, Cristiano Ronaldo 48
Missed penalty: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 90
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
-
Galatasaray v Juventus (match abandoned, continued on
Wednesday)
- -
Group C
Benfica 2 Paris St Germain 1
At the Luz stadium, Lisbon
Scorers:
Benfica: Lima 45pen, Nicolas Gaitan 58
Paris st Germain: Edinson Cavani 37
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England)
-
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Anderlecht 1
At the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens
Scorers:
Olympiakos Piraeus: Javier Saviola 33, 58, Alejandro
Dominguez 90+5pen
Anderlecht: Sacha Kljestan 39
Missed penalties: Saviola (Olympiakos) 50, Vladimir Weiss 72
Red cards: Cheikhou Kouyate 49, Fabrice N'Sakala 88, Silvio
Proto 90+3 (all Anderlecht)
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany)
- -
Group D
Viktoria Plzen 2 CSKA Moscow 1
At Struncovy Sady stadium, Plzen
Scorers:
Viktoria Plzen: Daniel Kolar 76, Tomas Wagner 90
CSKA Moscow: Ahmed Musa 65
Red cards: Alan Dzagoev 67, Pontus Wernbloom 90+3 (both CSKA
Moscow)
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
-
Bayern Munich 2 Manchester City 3
At the Allianz Arena, Munich
Scorers:
Bayern Munich: Thomas Mueller 5, Mario Goetze 12
Manchester City: David Silva 28, Aleksandar Kolarov 59pen,
James Milner 62
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain)
- - - -
