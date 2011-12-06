Dec 6 Champions League collated results on Tuesday. Group E Racing Genk 1 Bayer Leverkusen 1 At the Genk Arena Scorer: Racing Genk: Jelle Vossen 30 Bayer Leverkusen: Eren Derdiyok 79 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy) - Chelsea 3 Valencia 0 At Stamford Bridge, London Scorers: Didier Drogba 3, 76, Ramires 22 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) - - Group F Borussia Dortmund 2 Olympique Marseille 3 At the BVB stadium, Dortmund Scorers: Borussia Dortmund: Jakub Blaszczykowski 23, Mats Hummels 32pen Olympique Marseille: Loic Remy 45+4, Andre Ayew 85, Mathieu Valbuena 87 Halftime: 2-1 Referee: Howard Webb (England) - Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Arsenal 1 At Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium Scorers: Olympiakos Piraeus: Rafik Djebbour 16, David Fuster 36, Francois Modesto 89 Arsenal: Yossi Benayoun 57 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain) - - Group G Porto 0 Zenit St Petersburg 0 At the Dragao Stadium Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) - APOEL Nicosia 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 At GSP Stadium Scorers: Luiz Adriano 62, Yevhen Seleznyov 78 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Ovidiu Alin Hategan (Romania) - - Group H Viktoria Plzen 2 AC Milan 2 At the Eden stadium, Prague Scorers: Viktoria Plzen: David Bystron 89, Michal Duris 90+3 AC Milan: Pato 47, Robinho 48 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Istvan Vad (Hungary) - Barcelona 4 BATE Borisov 0 At the Nou Camp Scorers: Sergi Roberto 35, Martin Montoya 60, Pedro Rodriguez 63, 88pen Halftime: 1-0 Referee: William Collum (Scotland) - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for soccer stories