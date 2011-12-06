Dec 6 Champions League collated results on
Tuesday.
Group E
Racing Genk 1 Bayer Leverkusen 1
At the Genk Arena
Scorer:
Racing Genk: Jelle Vossen 30
Bayer Leverkusen: Eren Derdiyok 79
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
Chelsea 3 Valencia 0
At Stamford Bridge, London
Scorers: Didier Drogba 3, 76, Ramires 22
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
Group F
Borussia Dortmund 2 Olympique Marseille 3
At the BVB stadium, Dortmund
Scorers:
Borussia Dortmund: Jakub Blaszczykowski 23, Mats Hummels
32pen
Olympique Marseille: Loic Remy 45+4, Andre Ayew 85, Mathieu
Valbuena 87
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Arsenal 1
At Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium
Scorers:
Olympiakos Piraeus: Rafik Djebbour 16, David Fuster 36,
Francois Modesto 89
Arsenal: Yossi Benayoun 57
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)
Group G
Porto 0 Zenit St Petersburg 0
At the Dragao Stadium
Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)
APOEL Nicosia 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2
At GSP Stadium
Scorers: Luiz Adriano 62, Yevhen Seleznyov 78
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Ovidiu Alin Hategan (Romania)
Group H
Viktoria Plzen 2 AC Milan 2
At the Eden stadium, Prague
Scorers:
Viktoria Plzen: David Bystron 89, Michal Duris 90+3
AC Milan: Pato 47, Robinho 48
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Istvan Vad (Hungary)
Barcelona 4 BATE Borisov 0
At the Nou Camp
Scorers: Sergi Roberto 35, Martin Montoya 60, Pedro
Rodriguez 63, 88pen
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: William Collum (Scotland)
