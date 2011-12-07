Dec 7 Champions League collated results on
Wednesday.
Group A
Villarreal 0 Napoli 2
At the Madrigal
Scorers: Gokhan Inler 65, Marek Hamsik 76
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway)
-
Manchester City 2 Bayern Munich 0
At the Etihad stadium
Scorers: David Silva 36, Yaya Toure 52
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
- -
Group B
Inter Milan 1 CSKA Moscow 2
At the San Siro
Scorers:
Inter Milan: Esteban Cambiasso 51
CSKA Moscow: Seydou Doumbia 50, Vasily Berezutski 86
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain)
-
Lille 0 Trabzonspor 0
At Lille Metropole stadium
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
- -
Group C
Basel 2 Manchester United 1
At St. Jakob-Park, Basel
Basel: Marco Streller 9, Alexander Frei 84
Manchester United: Phil Jones 89
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)
-
Benfica 1 Otelul Galati 0
At the Luz stadium, Lisbon
Scorers: Oscar Cardozo 7
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Manuel Graefe (Germany)
- -
Group D
Dinamo Zagreb 1 Olympique Lyon 7
At the Maksimir stadium, Zagreb
Scorer:
Dinamo Zagreb: Mateo Kovacic 40
Olympique Lyon: Bafetimbi Gomis 45, 48, 52, 70, Maxime
Gonalons 47, Lisandro Lopez 64, Jimmy Briand 75
Red card: Jerko Leko (Dinamo Zagreb) 28
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England)
-
Ajax Amsterdam 0 Real Madrid 3
At the Amsterdam Arena
Scorers: Jose Callejon 14, 90+2, Gonzalo Higuain 41
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Manuel De Sousa (Portugal)
- -
Played on Tuesday
Group E
Racing Genk 1 Bayer Leverkusen 1
At the Genk Arena
Scorer:
Racing Genk: Jelle Vossen 30
Bayer Leverkusen: Eren Derdiyok 79
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
-
Chelsea 3 Valencia 0
At Stamford Bridge, London
Scorers: Didier Drogba 3, 76, Ramires 22
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
- -
Group F
Borussia Dortmund 2 Olympique Marseille 3
At the BVB stadium, Dortmund
Scorers:
Borussia Dortmund: Jakub Blaszczykowski 23, Mats Hummels
32pen
Olympique Marseille: Loic Remy 45+4, Andre Ayew 85, Mathieu
Valbuena 87
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
-
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Arsenal 1
At Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium
Scorers:
Olympiakos Piraeus: Rafik Djebbour 16, David Fuster 36,
Francois Modesto 89
Arsenal: Yossi Benayoun 57
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)
- -
Group G
Porto 0 Zenit St Petersburg 0
At the Dragao Stadium
Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)
-
APOEL Nicosia 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2
At GSP Stadium
Scorers: Luiz Adriano 62, Yevhen Seleznyov 78
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Ovidiu Alin Hategan (Romania)
- -
Group H
Viktoria Plzen 2 AC Milan 2
At the Eden stadium, Prague
Scorers:
Viktoria Plzen: David Bystron 89, Michal Duris 90+3
AC Milan: Pato 47, Robinho 48
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Istvan Vad (Hungary)
-
Barcelona 4 BATE Borisov 0
At the Nou Camp
Scorers: Sergi Roberto 35, Martin Montoya 60, Pedro
Rodriguez 63, 88pen
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: William Collum (Scotland)
- - - -
(Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories