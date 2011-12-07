Dec 7 Champions League collated results on Wednesday. Group A Villarreal 0 Napoli 2 At the Madrigal Scorers: Gokhan Inler 65, Marek Hamsik 76 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway) - Manchester City 2 Bayern Munich 0 At the Etihad stadium Scorers: David Silva 36, Yaya Toure 52 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France) - - Group B Inter Milan 1 CSKA Moscow 2 At the San Siro Scorers: Inter Milan: Esteban Cambiasso 51 CSKA Moscow: Seydou Doumbia 50, Vasily Berezutski 86 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain) - Lille 0 Trabzonspor 0 At Lille Metropole stadium Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) - - Group C Basel 2 Manchester United 1 At St. Jakob-Park, Basel Basel: Marco Streller 9, Alexander Frei 84 Manchester United: Phil Jones 89 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands) - Benfica 1 Otelul Galati 0 At the Luz stadium, Lisbon Scorers: Oscar Cardozo 7 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Manuel Graefe (Germany) - - Group D Dinamo Zagreb 1 Olympique Lyon 7 At the Maksimir stadium, Zagreb Scorer: Dinamo Zagreb: Mateo Kovacic 40 Olympique Lyon: Bafetimbi Gomis 45, 48, 52, 70, Maxime Gonalons 47, Lisandro Lopez 64, Jimmy Briand 75 Red card: Jerko Leko (Dinamo Zagreb) 28 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England) - Ajax Amsterdam 0 Real Madrid 3 At the Amsterdam Arena Scorers: Jose Callejon 14, 90+2, Gonzalo Higuain 41 Halftime: 0-2 Referee: Manuel De Sousa (Portugal) - - Played on Tuesday Group E Racing Genk 1 Bayer Leverkusen 1 At the Genk Arena Scorer: Racing Genk: Jelle Vossen 30 Bayer Leverkusen: Eren Derdiyok 79 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy) - Chelsea 3 Valencia 0 At Stamford Bridge, London Scorers: Didier Drogba 3, 76, Ramires 22 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) - - Group F Borussia Dortmund 2 Olympique Marseille 3 At the BVB stadium, Dortmund Scorers: Borussia Dortmund: Jakub Blaszczykowski 23, Mats Hummels 32pen Olympique Marseille: Loic Remy 45+4, Andre Ayew 85, Mathieu Valbuena 87 Halftime: 2-1 Referee: Howard Webb (England) - Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Arsenal 1 At Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium Scorers: Olympiakos Piraeus: Rafik Djebbour 16, David Fuster 36, Francois Modesto 89 Arsenal: Yossi Benayoun 57 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain) - - Group G Porto 0 Zenit St Petersburg 0 At the Dragao Stadium Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain) - APOEL Nicosia 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 At GSP Stadium Scorers: Luiz Adriano 62, Yevhen Seleznyov 78 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Ovidiu Alin Hategan (Romania) - - Group H Viktoria Plzen 2 AC Milan 2 At the Eden stadium, Prague Scorers: Viktoria Plzen: David Bystron 89, Michal Duris 90+3 AC Milan: Pato 47, Robinho 48 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Istvan Vad (Hungary) - Barcelona 4 BATE Borisov 0 At the Nou Camp Scorers: Sergi Roberto 35, Martin Montoya 60, Pedro Rodriguez 63, 88pen Halftime: 1-0 Referee: William Collum (Scotland) - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for soccer stories