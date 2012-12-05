Dec 5 Champions League collated results on
Wednesday.
Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Juventus 1
At the Donbass Arena, Donetsk
Scorer: Olexandr Kucher 56og
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
-
Chelsea 6 Nordsjaelland 1
At Stamford Bridge
Scorers:
Chelsea: David Luiz 38pen, Fernando Torres 45+2, 56, Gary
Cahill 51, Juan Mata 63, Oscar 71
Nordsjaelland: Joshua John 46
Missed penalties: Nicolai Stokholm (Nordsjaelland) 32 Eden
Hazard (Chelsea) 35
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Bas Nijhuis (Netherlands)
- -
Group F
Bayern Munich 4 BATE Borisov 1
At Allianz Arena, Munich
Scorers:
Bayern Munich: Mario Gomez 22, Thomas Mueller 54, Xherdan
Shaqiri 66, David Alaba 83
BATE Borisov: Yegor Filipenko 89
Red cards: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich) 51, Denis
Polyakov (BATE Borisov) 69
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: William Collum (Scotland)
-
Lille 0 Valencia 1
At the Lille Metropole stadium:
Scorers: Jonas 36pen
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia)
- -
Group G
Celtic 2 Spartak Moscow 1
At Celtic Park, Glasgow.
Scorers:
Celtic: Gary Hooper 21, Kris Commons 81pen
Spartak Moscow: Ari 39
Red card: Kim Kallstrom (Spartak Moscow) 88
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
-
Barcelona 0 Benfica 0
At the Nou Camp
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway)
- -
Group H
Braga 1 Galatasaray 2
At Estadio Municipal de Braga
Scorers:
Braga: Mossoro 32
Galatasaray: Burak Yilmaz 58, Aydin Yilmaz 78
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)
-
Manchester United 0 CFR Cluj 1
At Old Trafford
Scorer: Luis Alberto 56
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Group A
Paris St Germain 2 Porto 1
At the Parc des Princes
Scorers:
Paris St Germain: Thiago Silva 29, Ezequiel Lavezzi 61
Porto: Jackson Martinez 33
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
-
Dinamo Zagreb 1 Dynamo Kiev 1
At the Maksimir stadium
Scorers:
Dinamo Zagreb: Ivan Krstanovic 90+5 penalty
Dynamo Kiev: Andriy Yarmolenko 45+1
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Stanislav Todorov (Bulgaria)
- -
Group B
Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Arsenal 1
At the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens.
Scorers:
Olympiakos: Giannis Maniatis 64, Kostas Mitroglou 73
Arsenal: Tomas Rosicky 38
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)
-
Montpellier 1 Schalke 04 1
At La Mosson
Scorers:
Montpellier: Emanuel Herrera 59
Schalke: Benedikt Hoewedes 56
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain)
- -
Group C
Malaga 2 Anderlecht 2
At the Rosaleda:
Scorers:
Malaga: Duda 45, 61
Anderlecht: Milan Jovanovic 50, Dieudonne Mbokani 89
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany)
-
AC Milan 0 Zenit St Petersburg 1
At the San Siro
Scorer: Danny 35
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Tony Chapron (France)
- -
Group D
Real Madrid 4 Ajax Amsterdam 1
At the Bernabeu:
Scorers:
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 13, Jose Callejon 28, 88,
Kaka 49
Ajax Amsterdam: Derk Boerrigter 59
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)
-
Borussia Dortmund 1 Manchester City 0
At the BVB stadium
Scorer: Julian Schieber 57
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)
- - - -
