Nov 7 Champions League collated results on
Wednesday.
Group E
Juventus 4 Nordsjaelland 0
At Juventus Stadium
Scorers: Claudio Marchisio 6, Arturo Vidal 23, Sebastian
Giovinco 37, Fabio Quagliarella 75
Halftime: 3-0
Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia)
-
Chelsea 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2
At Stamford Bridge
Scorers:
Chelsea: Fernando Torres 6, Oscar 40, Victor Moses 90+4
Shakhtar Donetsk: Willian 9, 47
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)
- -
Group F
Bayern Munich 6 Lille 1
At Allianz Arena
Scorers:
Bayern Munich: Bastian Schweinsteiger 5, Claudio Pizarro 18,
28, 33, Arjen Robben 23, Toni Kroos 66
Lille: Salomon Kalou 57
Halftime: 5-0
Referee: Ovidiu Alin Hategan (Romania)
-
Valencia 4 BATE Borisov 2
At the Mestalla stadium
Scorers:
Valencia: Jonas 26, Roberto Soldado 29pen, Sofiane Feghouli
51, 86
BATE Borisov: Renan Bressan 53, Dmitri Mozolevski 83
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Tom Harald Hagen (Norway)
- -
Group G
Celtic 2 Barcelona 1
At Celtic Park, Glasgow
Scorers:
Celtic: Victor Wanyama 21, Tony Watt 83
Barcelona: Lionel Messi 90+1
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)
-
Benfica 2 Spartak Moscow 0
At the Luz stadium, Lisbon
Scorer: Oscar Cardozo 55, 69
Missed penalty: Oscar Cardozo (Benfica) 77
Red card: Nicolas Pareja (Spartak Moscow) 76
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Florian Meyer (Germany)
- -
Group H
Braga 1 Manchester United 3
At Estadio Municipal de Braga, Portugal.
Scorers:
Braga: Alan 49pen
Manchester United: Robin van Persie 80, Wayne Rooney 84pen,
Javier Hernandez 90+2
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
-
CFR Cluj 1 Galatasaray 3
At the Dr. Constantin Radulescu
Scorers:
Cluj: Modou Sougou 53
Galatasaray: Burak Yilmaz 18, 61, 74
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: William Collum (Scotland)
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Group A
Dynamo Kiev 0 Porto 0
At the Olympic stadium
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)
-
Paris St Germain 4 Dinamo Zagreb 0
At the Parc des Princes
Scorers: Alex 16, Blaise Matuidi 61, Jeremy Menez 65,
Guillaume Hoarau 80
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Pawel Gil (Poland)
- -
Group B
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Montpellier HSC 1
In Athens
Scorers:
Olympiakos: Paulo Machado 4, Leandro Greco 80, Kostas
Mitroglou 82
Montpellier: Younes Belhanda 66pen
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia)
-
Schalke 04 2 Arsenal 2
At Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen
Scorers:
Schalke: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 45+2, Jefferson Farfan 67
Arsenal: Theo Walcott 18, Olivier Giroud 26
Halftime: 1-2
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)
- -
Group C
AC Milan 1 Malaga 1
At the San Siro
Scorers:
AC Milan: Alexandre Pato 73
Malaga: Eliseu 40
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
-
Anderlecht 1 Zenit St Petersburg 0
At the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium
Scorer: Dieudonne Mbokani 17
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Antony Gautier (France
- -
Group D
Manchester City 2 Ajax Amsterdam 2
At the Etihad Stadium
Scorers:
Manchester City: Yaya Toure 22, Sergio Aguero 74
Ajax Amsterdam: Siem de Jong 10, 17
Halftime: 1-2
Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark)
-
Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2
At the Bernabeu
Scorers:
Real Madrid: Pepe 34, Mesut Ozil 89
Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus 28, Alvaro Arbeloa 45og
Halftime: 1-2
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
- - - -
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)