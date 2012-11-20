Nov 20 Champions League collated results on
Tuesday.
Group E
Juventus 3 Chelsea 0
At the Juventus Stadium, Turin
Scorers: Fabio Quagliarella 38, Arturo Vidal 61, Sebastian
Giovinco 90+1
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
-
Nordsjaelland 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 5
At the Parken stadium
Scorers:
Nordsjaelland: Morten Nordstrand 24, Kasper Lorentzen 29
Shakhtar Donetsk: Luiz Adriano 26, 53, 81, Willian 44, 50
Halftime: 2-2
Referee: Antony Gautier (France)
- -
Group F
Valencia 1 Bayern Munich 1
At the Mestalla
Scorers:
Valencia: Sofiane Feghouli 77
Bayern Munich: Thomas Mueller 82
Red card: Antonio Barragan (Valencia) 33
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
-
BATE Borisov 0 Lille 2
At the Dinamo stadium, Minsk.
Scorers: Djibril Sidibe 14, Gianni Bruno 31
Red card: Djibril Sidibe (Lille) 74
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia)
- -
Group G
Benfica 2 Celtic 1
At the Luz stadium, Lisbon
Benfica: Ola John 7, Ezequiel Garay 71
Celtic: Giorgos Samaras 32
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
-
Spartak Moscow 0 Barcelona 3
At the Luzhniki stadium
Scorers: Daniel Alves 16, Lionel Messi 27, 39
Halftime: 0-3
Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)
- -
Group H
Galatasaray 1 Manchester United 0
At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul
Scorer: Burak Yilmaz 53
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Carlos Velasco (Spain)
-
CFR Cluj 3 Braga 1
At the Dr. Constantin Radulescu stadium, Cluj-Napoca:
CFR Cluj: Rui Pedro 7, 15, 33
Braga: Alan 17
Red card: Douglao (Braga) 45+1
Halftime: 3-1
Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia)
- - - -
