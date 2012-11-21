Nov 21 Champions League collated results on Wednesday. Group A Dynamo Kiev 0 Paris St Germain 2 At the Olympic stadium Scorer: Ezequiel Lavezzi 45, 52 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany) - Porto 3 Dinamo Zagreb 0 At the Dragao stadium, Porto Scorers: Lucho Gonzalez 20, Joao Moutinho 67, Silvestre Varela 85 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy) - - Group B Arsenal 2 Montpellier 0 At Emirates Stadium Scorers: Jack Wilshere 49, Lukas Podolski 63 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Firat Aydinus (Turkey) - Schalke 04 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 At Auf Schalke Arena Scorer: Christian Fuchs 77 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands) - - Group C Anderlecht 1 AC Milan 3 At the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium: Scorers: Anderlecht: Tom De Sutter 77 AC Milan: Stephan El Shaarawy 47, Philippe Mexes 71, Alexandre Pato 90+1 Red Card: Bram Nuytinck (Anderlecht) 70 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) - Zenit St Petersburg 2 Malaga 2 At Petrovsky stadium: Zenit St Petersburg: Danny 49, Viktor Faizulin 86 Malaga: Diego Buonanotte 8, Seba 9 Red card: Vladimir Bystrov (Zenit St Petersburg) 90+5 Halftime: 0-2 Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal) - - Group D Ajax Amsterdam 1 Borussia Dortmund 4 At the Amsterdam Arena Scorers: Ajax Amsterdam: Daniel Hoesen 87 Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus 8, Mario Goetze 36, Robert Lewandowski 41, 67 Halftime: 0-3 Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) - Manchester City 1 Real Madrid 1 At the Etihad Stadium Scorers: Manchester City: Sergio Aguero 73 pen Real Madrid: Karim Benzema 10 Red card: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid) 73 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) - - - Played on Tuesday Group E Juventus 3 Chelsea 0 At the Juventus Stadium, Turin Scorers: Fabio Quagliarella 38, Arturo Vidal 61, Sebastian Giovinco 90+1 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) - Nordsjaelland 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 At the Parken stadium Scorers: Nordsjaelland: Morten Nordstrand 24, Kasper Lorentzen 29 Shakhtar Donetsk: Luiz Adriano 26, 53, 81, Willian 44, 50 Halftime: 2-2 Referee: Antony Gautier (France) - - Group F Valencia 1 Bayern Munich 1 At the Mestalla Scorers: Valencia: Sofiane Feghouli 77 Bayern Munich: Thomas Mueller 82 Red card: Antonio Barragan (Valencia) 33 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Howard Webb (England) - BATE Borisov 0 Lille 2 At the Dinamo stadium, Minsk. Scorers: Djibril Sidibe 14, Gianni Bruno 31 Red card: Djibril Sidibe (Lille) 74 Halftime: 0-2 Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia) - - Group G Benfica 2 Celtic 1 At the Luz stadium, Lisbon Benfica: Ola John 7, Ezequiel Garay 71 Celtic: Giorgos Samaras 32 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary) - Spartak Moscow 0 Barcelona 3 At the Luzhniki stadium Scorers: Daniel Alves 16, Lionel Messi 27, 39 Halftime: 0-3 Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia) - - Group H Galatasaray 1 Manchester United 0 At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul Scorer: Burak Yilmaz 53 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Carlos Velasco (Spain) - CFR Cluj 3 Braga 1 At the Dr. Constantin Radulescu stadium, Cluj-Napoca: CFR Cluj: Rui Pedro 7, 15, 33 Braga: Alan 17 Red card: Douglao (Braga) 45+1 Halftime: 3-1 Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia) - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher)