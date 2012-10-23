Oct 23 Champions League collated results on Tuesday. Group E Nordsjaelland 1 Juventus 1 At the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Scorers: Nordsjaelland: Mikkel Beckmann 50 Juventus: Mirko Vucinic 81 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany) - Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Chelsea 1 At the Donbass Arena, Donetsk Scorers Shakhtar Donetsk: Alex Teixeira 3, Fernandinho 52 Chelsea: Oscar 88 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) - - Group F BATE Borisov 0 Valencia 3 At the Dinamo Stadium, Minsk Scorer: Roberto Soldado 45+1 pen, 55, 69 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland) - Lille 0 Bayern Munich 1 At the Lille Metropole stadium Scorer: Thomas Mueller 20 pen Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Martin Atkinson (England) - - Group G Spartak Moscow 2 Benfica 1 At the Luzhniki stadium: Scorers: Spartak Moscow: Rafael Carioca 3, Jardel 43og Benfica: Lima 33 Halftime: 2-1 Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England) - Barcelona 2 Celtic 1 At the Nou Camp: Scorers: Barcelona: Andres Iniesta 45, Jordi Alba 90+4 Celtic: Giorgos Samaras 18 Halftime: 1-1 Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy) - - Group H Manchester United 3 Braga 2 At Old Trafford Scorers: Manchester United: Javier Hernandez 25, 75, Jonny Evans 62 Braga: Alan 2, 20 Halftime: 1-2 Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia) - Galatasaray 1 CFR Cluj 1 At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi: Scorers: Galatasaray: Burak Ylmaz 77 CFR Cluj: Dany Nounkeu 19og Missed penalty: Felipe Melo (Galatasaray) 35 Red card: Matias Aguirregaray (CFR Cluj) 28 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)