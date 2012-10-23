Oct 23 Champions League collated results on
Tuesday.
Group E
Nordsjaelland 1 Juventus 1
At the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
Scorers:
Nordsjaelland: Mikkel Beckmann 50
Juventus: Mirko Vucinic 81
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany)
-
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Chelsea 1
At the Donbass Arena, Donetsk
Scorers
Shakhtar Donetsk: Alex Teixeira 3, Fernandinho 52
Chelsea: Oscar 88
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
- -
Group F
BATE Borisov 0 Valencia 3
At the Dinamo Stadium, Minsk
Scorer: Roberto Soldado 45+1 pen, 55, 69
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
-
Lille 0 Bayern Munich 1
At the Lille Metropole stadium
Scorer: Thomas Mueller 20 pen
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)
- -
Group G
Spartak Moscow 2 Benfica 1
At the Luzhniki stadium:
Scorers:
Spartak Moscow: Rafael Carioca 3, Jardel 43og
Benfica: Lima 33
Halftime: 2-1
Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England)
-
Barcelona 2 Celtic 1
At the Nou Camp:
Scorers:
Barcelona: Andres Iniesta 45, Jordi Alba 90+4
Celtic: Giorgos Samaras 18
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
- -
Group H
Manchester United 3 Braga 2
At Old Trafford
Scorers:
Manchester United: Javier Hernandez 25, 75, Jonny Evans 62
Braga: Alan 2, 20
Halftime: 1-2
Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)
-
Galatasaray 1 CFR Cluj 1
At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi:
Scorers:
Galatasaray: Burak Ylmaz 77
CFR Cluj: Dany Nounkeu 19og
Missed penalty: Felipe Melo (Galatasaray) 35
Red card: Matias Aguirregaray (CFR Cluj) 28
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
