Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 24 Champions League collated results and standings on Wednesday. Group A Porto 3 Dynamo Kiev 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Paris St Germain 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Porto 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 Paris St Germain 3 2 0 1 6 2 6 Dynamo Kiev 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 Dinamo Zagreb 3 0 0 3 0 6 0 - - Group B Arsenal 0 Schalke 04 2 Montpellier HSC 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Schalke 04 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Arsenal 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 Montpellier HSC 3 0 1 2 4 6 1 - - Group C Zenit St Petersburg 1 Anderlecht 0 Malaga 1 AC Milan 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Malaga 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 AC Milan 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Zenit St Petersburg 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 Anderlecht 3 0 1 2 0 4 1 - - Group D Ajax Amsterdam 3 Manchester City 1 Borussia Dortmund 2 Real Madrid 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Borussia Dortmund 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 Real Madrid 3 2 0 1 8 5 6 Ajax Amsterdam 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 Manchester City 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 - - - Played on Tuesday Group E Nordsjaelland 1 Juventus 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Chelsea 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Shakhtar Donetsk 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 Chelsea 3 1 1 1 7 4 4 Juventus 3 0 3 0 4 4 3 Nordsjaelland 3 0 1 2 1 7 1 - - Group F BATE Borisov 0 Valencia 3 Lille 0 Bayern Munich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts BATE Borisov 3 2 0 1 6 5 6 Bayern Munich 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 Valencia 3 2 0 1 6 2 6 Lille 3 0 0 3 1 6 0 - - Group G Spartak Moscow 2 Benfica 1 Barcelona 2 Celtic 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Barcelona 3 3 0 0 7 3 9 Celtic 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Spartak Moscow 3 1 0 2 6 7 3 Benfica 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 - - Group H Galatasaray 1 CFR Cluj 1 Manchester United 3 Braga 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Manchester United 3 3 0 0 6 3 9 CFR Cluj 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 Braga 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 Galatasaray 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (