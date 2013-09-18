Sept 18 Champions League collated results and
standings on Wednesday.
Group E
Schalke 04 3 Steaua Bucharest 0
Chelsea 1 Basel 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Basel 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Schalke 04 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Chelsea 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Steaua Bucharest 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
- -
Group F
Olympique Marseille 1 Arsenal 2
Napoli 2 Borussia Dortmund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Napoli 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Borussia Dortmund 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Olympique Marseille 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
- -
Group G
Austria Vienna 0 Porto 1
Atletico Madrid 3 Zenit St Petersburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Atletico Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Porto 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Zenit St Petersburg 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Austria Vienna 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
- -
Group H
AC Milan 2 Celtic 0
Barcelona 4 Ajax Amsterdam 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
AC Milan 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Barcelona 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
Ajax Amsterdam 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Celtic 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
- -
Played on Tuesday
Group A
Manchester United 4 Bayer Leverkusen 2
Real Sociedad 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Manchester United 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
Real Sociedad 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
- -
Group B
Galatasaray 1 Real Madrid 6
FC Copenhagen 1 Juventus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 6 1 3
FC Copenhagen 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Juventus 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Galatasaray 1 0 0 1 1 6 0
- -
Group C
Benfica 2 Anderlecht 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Paris St Germain 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Paris St Germain 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
Benfica 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Anderlecht 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
- -
Group D
Bayern Munich 3 CSKA Moscow 0
Viktoria Plzen 0 Manchester City 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Viktoria Plzen 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
CSKA Moscow 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
- -
