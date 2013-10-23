Soccer-Bale backs Coleman to lead Wales to 2018 World Cup
April 11 Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.
Oct 23 Champions League collated results and standings on Wednesday. Group A Bayer Leverkusen 4 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Manchester United 1 Real Sociedad 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Manchester United 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 0 1 8 5 6 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 Real Sociedad 3 0 0 3 1 5 0 - - Group B Real Madrid 2 Juventus 1 Galatasaray 3 FC Copenhagen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 12 2 9 Galatasaray 3 1 1 1 6 9 4 Juventus 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 FC Copenhagen 3 0 1 2 2 8 1 - - Group C Anderlecht 0 Paris St Germain 5 Benfica 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Paris St Germain 3 3 0 0 12 1 9 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 Benfica 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 Anderlecht 3 0 0 3 0 10 0 - - Group D CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester City 2 Bayern Munich 5 Viktoria Plzen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 11 1 9 Manchester City 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 CSKA Moscow 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 Viktoria Plzen 3 0 0 3 2 11 0 -- Played on Tuesday Group E Steaua Bucharest 1 Basel 1 Schalke 04 0 Chelsea 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Chelsea 3 2 0 1 8 2 6 Schalke 04 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 Basel 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Steaua Bucharest 3 0 1 2 1 8 1 - - Group F Arsenal 1 Borussia Dortmund 2 Olympique Marseille 1 Napoli 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Arsenal 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 Napoli 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 Olympique Marseille 3 0 0 3 2 7 0 - - Group G Porto 0 Zenit St Petersburg 1 Austria Vienna 0 Atletico Madrid 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Atletico Madrid 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 Zenit St Petersburg 3 1 1 1 2 3 4 Porto 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 Austria Vienna 3 0 1 2 0 4 1 - - Group H Celtic 2 Ajax Amsterdam 1 AC Milan 1 Barcelona 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Barcelona 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 AC Milan 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 Celtic 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 Ajax Amsterdam 3 0 1 2 2 7 1 - - (Editing by Josh Reich)
April 11 Leicester City's defeat to Everton at the weekend snapped a six-game winning streak but the Foxes must regain their momentum for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, defender Ben Chilwell has said.