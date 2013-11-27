Nov 27 Champions League collated results and
standings on Wednesday.
Played on Wednesday
Group A
Shakhtar Donetsk 4 Real Sociedad 0
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Manchester United 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Manchester United* 5 3 2 0 11 3 11
Shakhtar Donetsk 5 2 2 1 7 5 8
Bayer Leverkusen 5 2 1 2 8 10 7
Real Sociedad 5 0 1 4 1 9 1
*Denotes qualified for last-16
- -
Group B
Juventus 3 FC Copenhagen 1
Real Madrid 4 Galatasaray 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Real Madrid* 5 4 1 0 18 5 13
Juventus 5 1 3 1 9 8 6
Galatasaray 5 1 1 3 7 14 4
FC Copenhagen 5 1 1 3 4 11 4
* Denotes qualified for last-16
- -
Group C
Paris St Germain 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
Anderlecht 2 Benfica 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Paris St Germain* 5 4 1 0 15 3 13
Olympiakos Piraeus 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
Benfica 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
Anderlecht 5 0 1 4 3 14 1
*Denotes qualified for last-16
- -
Group D
Manchester City 4 Viktoria Plzen 2
CSKA Moscow 1 Bayern Munich 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich* 5 5 0 0 15 2 15
Manchester City* 5 4 0 1 15 8 12
CSKA Moscow 5 1 0 4 7 15 3
Viktoria Plzen 5 0 0 5 4 16 0
*Denotes qualified for last-16
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Group E
Basel 1 Chelsea 0
Steaua Bucharest 0 Schalke 04 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Chelsea* 5 3 0 2 11 3 9
Basel 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
Schalke 04 5 2 1 2 4 6 7
Steaua Bucharest 5 0 3 2 2 9 3
*Denotes qualified for last-16
- -
Group F
Borussia Dortmund 3 Napoli 1
Arsenal 2 Olympique Marseille 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Arsenal 5 4 0 1 8 3 12
Borussia Dortmund 5 3 0 2 9 5 9
Napoli 5 3 0 2 8 9 9
Olympique Marseille 5 0 0 5 4 12 0
- -
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Atletico Madrid 1
Porto 1 Austria Vienna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Atletico Madrid* 5 4 1 0 13 3 13
Zenit St Petersburg 5 1 3 1 4 5 6
Porto 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
Austria Vienna 5 0 2 3 1 9 2
*Denotes qualified for last-16
- -
Group H
Ajax Amsterdam 2 Barcelona 1
Celtic 0 AC Milan 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Barcelona* 5 3 1 1 10 4 10
AC Milan 5 2 2 1 8 5 8
Ajax Amsterdam 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
Celtic 5 1 0 4 2 8 3
*Denotes qualified for last-16
