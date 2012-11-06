Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Nov 6 Champions League collated results and standings on Tuesday. Group A Dynamo Kiev 0 Porto 0 Paris St Germain 4 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Porto * 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 Paris St Germain 4 3 0 1 10 2 9 Dynamo Kiev 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 Dinamo Zagreb 4 0 0 4 0 10 0 * Denotes qualified for knockout stages - - Group B Schalke 04 2 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Montpellier HSC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Schalke 04 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 7 6 7 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 2 0 2 7 7 6 Montpellier HSC 4 0 1 3 5 9 1 - - Group C Anderlecht 1 Zenit St Petersburg 0 AC Milan 1 Malaga 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Malaga * 4 3 1 0 8 1 10 AC Milan 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 Anderlecht 4 1 1 2 1 4 4 Zenit St Petersburg 4 1 0 3 3 7 3 * Denotes qualified for knockout stages - - Group D Manchester City 2 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Borussia Dortmund 4 2 2 0 6 4 8 Real Madrid 4 2 1 1 10 7 7 Ajax Amsterdam 4 1 1 2 6 8 4 Manchester City 4 0 2 2 6 9 2 - - - - (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (