Nov 7 Champions League collated results and
standings on Wednesday.
Group E
Juventus 4 Nordsjaelland 0
Chelsea 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Shakhtar Donetsk 4 2 1 1 7 5 7
Chelsea 4 2 1 1 10 6 7
Juventus 4 1 3 0 8 4 6
Nordsjaelland 4 0 1 3 1 11 1
Group F
Valencia 4 BATE Borisov 2
Bayern Munich 6 Lille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 4 3 0 1 10 5 9
Valencia 4 3 0 1 10 4 9
BATE Borisov 4 2 0 2 8 9 6
Lille 4 0 0 4 2 12 0
Group G
Benfica 2 Spartak Moscow 0
Celtic 2 Barcelona 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Barcelona 4 3 0 1 8 5 9
Celtic 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
Benfica 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
Spartak Moscow 4 1 0 3 6 9 3
Group H
CFR Cluj 1 Galatasaray 3
Braga 1 Manchester United 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Manchester United * 4 4 0 0 9 4 12
Galatasaray 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
CFR Cluj 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
Braga 4 1 0 3 5 8 3
* Denotes qualified for knockout stages
Played on Tuesday
Group A
Dynamo Kiev 0 Porto 0
Paris St Germain 4 Dinamo Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Porto * 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
Paris St Germain 4 3 0 1 10 2 9
Dynamo Kiev 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
Dinamo Zagreb 4 0 0 4 0 10 0
* Denotes qualified for knockout stages
Group B
Schalke 04 2 Arsenal 2
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Montpellier HSC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Schalke 04 4 2 2 0 8 5 8
Arsenal 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
Olympiakos Piraeus 4 2 0 2 7 7 6
Montpellier HSC 4 0 1 3 5 9 1
Group C
Anderlecht 1 Zenit St Petersburg 0
AC Milan 1 Malaga 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Malaga * 4 3 1 0 8 1 10
AC Milan 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
Anderlecht 4 1 1 2 1 4 4
Zenit St Petersburg 4 1 0 3 3 7 3
* Denotes qualified for knockout stages
Group D
Manchester City 2 Ajax Amsterdam 2
Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Borussia Dortmund 4 2 2 0 6 4 8
Real Madrid 4 2 1 1 10 7 7
Ajax Amsterdam 4 1 1 2 6 8 4
Manchester City 4 0 2 2 6 9 2
