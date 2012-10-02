Soccer-Hazard to miss Belgium matches after fracturing ankle
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
Oct 2 Champions League collated results and standings on Tuesday. Group E Juventus 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Nordsjaelland 0 Chelsea 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts Chelsea 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Juventus 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Nordsjaelland 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 - - Group F Valencia 2 Lille 0 BATE Borisov 3 Bayern Munich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts BATE Borisov 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 Valencia 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Bayern Munich 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Lille 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 - - Group G Benfica 0 Barcelona 2 Spartak Moscow 2 Celtic 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Barcelona 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 Celtic 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Benfica 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Spartak Moscow 2 0 0 2 4 6 0 - - Group H CFR Cluj 1 Manchester United 2 Galatasaray 0 Braga 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Manchester United 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 CFR Cluj 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Braga 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Galatasaray 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 (Edited by Toby Davis)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid 12th European Cup and third Champions League triumph in four years on Saturday, becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the competition’s expanded format, demonstrated their power over the rest of Europe.