Oct 23 Champions League collated results and
standings on Tuesday.
- -
Group E
Nordsjaelland 1 Juventus 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Chelsea 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Shakhtar Donetsk 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
Chelsea 3 1 1 1 7 4 4
Juventus 3 0 3 0 4 4 3
Nordsjaelland 3 0 1 2 1 7 1
- -
Group F
BATE Borisov 0 Valencia 3
Lille 0 Bayern Munich 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
BATE Borisov 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
Bayern Munich 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
Valencia 3 2 0 1 6 2 6
Lille 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
- -
Group G
Spartak Moscow 2 Benfica 1
Barcelona 2 Celtic 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Barcelona 3 3 0 0 7 3 9
Celtic 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Spartak Moscow 3 1 0 2 6 7 3
Benfica 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
- -
Group H
Galatasaray 1 CFR Cluj 1
Manchester United 3 Braga 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Manchester United 3 3 0 0 6 3 9
CFR Cluj 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
Braga 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
Galatasaray 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
