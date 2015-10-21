MOSCOW Oct 21 Anthony Martial went from villain to hero as his second-half equaliser earned Manchester United a deserved point against CSKA Moscow in Champions League Group B on Wednesday.

The French teenager conceded a first-half penalty, but popped up with a fine header to make it 1-1.

The visitors started well but fell behind on 15 minutes after Martial was correctly adjudged to have hand-balled in the penalty area.

Roman Eremnko's spot-kick was brilliantly palmed on to the post by David de Gea, but the ball rebounded into the path of Seydou Doumbia who had the easiest of finishes.

Ahmed Musa almost doubled the lead midway through the first half side as he looked to chip the Spanish international from distance, but De Gea produced another top-class save to keep his team in the game.

United had to wait until just before the hour mark to force Igor Akinfeev in the CSKA goal to make a save as he kept out a Wayne Rooney header.

But the momentum was with the visitors and they drew level on 65 minutes.

Antonio Valencia produced a good cross from the right which was met by Martial who sent a glancing header past Akinfeev and in off the post.

Louis van Gaal's side could not capitalise on their good spell to force a winner and both sides had to settle for a draw which left them two points behind VfL Wolfsburg in the group. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)