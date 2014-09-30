CSKA Moscow's Aleksei Berezutski (L) fights for the ball with Bayern Munich's Mario Goetze during their Champions League soccer match at the Arena Khimki outside Moscow, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russia Thomas Mueller's first-half penalty gave Bayern Munich a 1-0 triumph at CSKA Moscow on Tuesday, their second victory in two Champions League games in the behind-closed-doors fixture.

The Group E match was played in front of an empty house at the Khimki Arena after a ban from European soccer's governing body UEFA was imposed for the racist behaviour of CSKA's fans.

The lack of atmosphere made life more comfortable for the visiting five-times champions, who largely controlled the game against injury-hit CSKA, could have scored several goals but had to settle for victory from Muller's 21st minute spot-kick.

After his German international team mate Mario Goetze was fouled in the area by Mario Fernandez, Muller notched his 22nd career goal in European club football's elite competition with his expertly taken strike.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ian Chadband)