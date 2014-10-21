MOSCOW Oct 21 CSKA Moscow came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw against Manchester City in a Champions League clash played behind closed doors on Tuesday.

First-half goals from Sergio Aguero and James Milner put the visitors in command, but the Russian side fought back after the break, with Seydou Doumbia's strike giving them a lifeline and Bebras Natcho's 86th-minute penalty earning them a share of the points.

The result is damaging blow to City's hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages and left them with two points from their opening three Group E games, four behind leaders Bayern Munich and two adrift of AS Roma in second.

CSKA, who were forced to play behind closed doors due to the repeated poor behaviour of their fans in recent Champions League matches, are bottom of the group with one point. Roma host Munich later on Tuesday. (Editing by Toby Davis)