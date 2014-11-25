MOSCOW Nov 25 CSKA Moscow's Vasili Berezutski scored in the third minute of stoppage time to grab a 1-1 Champions League draw with AS Roma on Tuesday that left Group E in the balance.

Roma appeared to have one foot in the knockout stages when the evergreen Francesco Totti netted with a thunderbolt of a freekick just before halftime.

Yet Berezutski got the faintest touch to a set piece that was floated in from the left to grab a precious point.

The draw leaves Roma second in Group E, level on five points with third place CSKA after five matches. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Toby Davis)