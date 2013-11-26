MOSCOW Nov 26 Ivorian striker Seydou Doumbia and attacking midfielder Alan Dzagoev are doubtful for CSKA Moscow's Champions League match against holders Bayern Munich on Wednesday, the Russian club's coach Leonid Slutsky said.

"Doumbia's participation in the match is questionable," Slutsky told reporters on Tuesday. "The same applies to Dzagoev. Yesterday, Alan trained with the team for the first time after a long break but it's unlikely to enable him to play."

Doumbia scored the winner in CSKA's 1-0 victory against city rivals Spartak on Saturday but picked up a knock and was substituted in the 77th minute. Dzagoev sustained a thigh injury during the army club's 1-0 league win over Rostov last month.

CSKA are third in Group D after four matches with three points, nine behind leaders Bayern who have already booked their ticket for the knockout stage.

Manchester City are second with nine points and Viktoria Plzen are bottom with none.

"They're the best club in the world, they beat the Champions League runners-up (Borussia Dortmund) 3-0," Slutsky said of Bayern. "So, we can change five things but it's unlikely that it'll directly influence the outcome of the match."

CSKA were ordered to close a section of the Khimki Arena for the Bayern match following the racist abuse hurled at Manchester City's Yaya Toure last month.

Bayern, who are seeking to seal top spot in the group, will be without the injured Mario Mandzukic, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Franck Ribery, Xherdan Shaqiri, Claudio Pizarro and Diego Contento. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Clare Fallon)