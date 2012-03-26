March 26 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the quarter-final first-leg fixtures Playing on Tuesday APOEL Nicosia v Real Madrid Suspended: Gustavo Manduca (APOEL); Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid) Misses next match if booked: Paulo Jorge, Marcelo Oliveira, Esteban Solari, Ivan Trickovski, Nektarios Alexandrou, Marcinho (all APOEL) - Benfica v Chelsea Misses next match if booked: Artur, Ezequiel Garay (both Benfica); Ashley Cole, David Luiz (both Chelsea) - - Playing on Wednesday Olympique Marseille v Bayern Munich Suspended: Souleymane Diawara, Steve Mandanda (both Marseille) Misses next match if booked: Alou Diarra, Jeremy Morel, Morgan Amalfitano, Andre Ayew (all Marseille); Jerome Boateng, Thomas Mueller, Bastian Schweinsteiger (all Bayern) - AC Milan v Barcelona Suspended: Mark van Bommel (AC Milan) Misses next match if booked: Antonio Nocerino (AC Milan); Carles Puyol (Barcelona) - -