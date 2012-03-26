March 26 Champions League disciplinary situation
ahead of the quarter-final first-leg fixtures
Playing on Tuesday
APOEL Nicosia v Real Madrid
Suspended: Gustavo Manduca (APOEL); Xabi Alonso (Real
Madrid)
Misses next match if booked: Paulo Jorge, Marcelo Oliveira,
Esteban Solari, Ivan Trickovski, Nektarios Alexandrou, Marcinho
(all APOEL)
-
Benfica v Chelsea
Misses next match if booked: Artur, Ezequiel Garay (both
Benfica); Ashley Cole, David Luiz (both Chelsea)
- -
Playing on Wednesday
Olympique Marseille v Bayern Munich
Suspended: Souleymane Diawara, Steve Mandanda (both
Marseille)
Misses next match if booked: Alou Diarra, Jeremy Morel,
Morgan Amalfitano, Andre Ayew (all Marseille); Jerome Boateng,
Thomas Mueller, Bastian Schweinsteiger (all Bayern)
-
AC Milan v Barcelona
Suspended: Mark van Bommel (AC Milan)
Misses next match if booked: Antonio Nocerino (AC Milan);
Carles Puyol (Barcelona)
- -