April 2 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the quarter-final, second-leg fixtures: Playing on Tuesday Bayern Munich v Olympique Marseille Suspended: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich); Alou Diarra (Marseille) Misses next match if booked: Jerome Boateng, Thomas Mueller, Luiz Gustavo, Toni Kroos (all Bayern); Jeremy Morel, Morgan Amalfitano, Andre Ayew, Stephane Mbia (all Marseille) - Barcelona v AC Milan Misses next match if booked: Carles Puyol (Barcelona); Antonio Nocerino, Massimo Ambrosini and Alessandro Nesta (all AC Milan) - - Playing on Wednesday Real Madrid v APOEL Nicosia Misses next match if booked: Paulo Jorge, Marcelo Oliveira, Esteban Solari, Ivan Trickovski, Nektarios Alexandrou, Marcinho (all APOEL) - Chelsea v Benfica Misses next match if booked: Ashley Cole, David Luiz, Raul Meireles (all Chelsea); Artur, Luisao, Javi Garcia, Bruno Cesar, Ezequiel Garay (all Benfica)