Nov 5 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the fourth round of group stage matches Playing on Tuesday (1945 unless stated) Group A Dynamo Kiev v Porto Misses next match if booked: Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev) - - Group B Olympiakos Piraeus v Montpellier HSC Misses next match if booked: Souleymane Camara (Montpellier); Pablo Contreras (Olympiakos) - - Group C Anderlecht v Zenit St Petersburg Suspended: Marcin Wasilewski (Anderlecht) Misses next match if booked: Viktor Faizulin (Zenit St Petersburg) - AC Milan v Malaga Misses next match if booked: Martin Demichelis, Manuel Iturra (both Malaga); Philippe Mexes, Daniele Bonera (both AC Milan) - - Group D Manchester City v Ajax Amsterdam Misses next match if booked: Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure (both Manchester City) - - Playing on Wednesday Group E Juventus v Nordsjaelland Misses next match if booked: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus); Ivan Runje, Patrick Mtiliga (both Nordsjaelland) - Chelsea v Shakhtar Donetsk Misses next match if booked: Tomas Hubschman - - Group F Valencia v BATE Borisov Suspended: Aleksandr Pavlov (BATE Borisov) Misses next match if booked: Roberto Soldado (Valencia) - Bayern Munich v Lille Misses next match if booked: Lucas Digne, Benoit Pedretti(both Lille) - - Group G Benfica v Spartak Moscow Suspended: Luisao, Nemanja Matic (Benfica) Misses next match if booked: Bruno Cesar (Benfica), Marek Suchy (Spartak Moscow) - Celtic v Barcelona Suspended: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) Misses next match if booked: Victor Wanyama (Celtic) - - Group H CFR Cluj v Galatasaray Suspended: Matias Aguirregaray (Cluj); Felipe Melo (Galatasaray) Misses next match if booked: Rafael Bastos (Cluj) - - - - (Editing by Toby Davis)