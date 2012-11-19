Nov 19 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the fifth round of group stage matches

Playing on Tuesday

Group E

Nordsjaelland v Shakhtar Donetsk

Misses next match if booked: Patrick Mtiliga, Ivan Runje (both Nordsjaelland), Tomas Hubschman (Shakhtar)

-

Juventus v Chelsea

Misses next match if booked: Claudio Marchisio, Giorgio Chiellini (both Juventus), David Luiz (Chelsea)

- -

Group F

BATE Borisov v Lille (1700)

Misses next match if booked: Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Rodionov (both BATE), Lucas Digne, Benoit Pedretti, Rio Mavuba (Lille)

-

Valencia v Bayern Munich

Misses next match if booked: Roberto Soldado (Valencia), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern)

- -

Group G

Benfica v Celtic

Misses next match if booked: Bruno Cesar (Benfica), Victor Wanyama (Celtic)

-

Spartak Moscow v Barcelona (1700)

Suspended: Nicolas Pareja (Spartak)

Misses next match if booked: Marek Suchy (Spartak), Alex Song (Barcelona)

- -

Group H

CFR Cluj v Braga

Misses next match if booked: Rafael Bastos (Cluj), Custodio (Braga)

- - -

Playing on Wednesday

Group A

Dynamo Kiev v Paris St Germain

Misses next match if booked: Ognjen Vukojevic, Denys Garmash (both Kiev)

- -

Group B

Arsenal v Montpellier HSC

Suspended: Souleymane Camara (Montpellier)

-

Schalke 04 v Olympiakos Piraeus

Misses next match if booked: Jermaine Jones, Joel Matip (both Schalke), Pablo Contreras, Jose Holebas (both Olympiakos)

- -

Group C

Anderlecht v AC Milan

Suspended: Marcin Wasilewski (Anderlecht)

Misses next match if booked: Philippe Mexes, Riccardo Montolivo, Daniele Bonera (all Milan)

-

Zenit St Petersburg v Malaga (1700)

Suspended: Manuel Iturra (Malaga)

Misses next match if booked: Roman Shirokov, Viktor Fayzulin (both Zenit), Martin Demichelis, Sergio Sanchez (both Malaga)

- -

Group D

Ajax Amsterdam v Borussia Dortmund

Misses next match if booked: Daley Blind (Ajax)

-

Manchester City v Real Madrid

Misses next match if booked: Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure (both Manchester City)