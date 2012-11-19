Nov 19 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the fifth round of group stage matches
Playing on Tuesday
Group E
Nordsjaelland v Shakhtar Donetsk
Misses next match if booked: Patrick Mtiliga, Ivan Runje (both Nordsjaelland), Tomas Hubschman (Shakhtar)
-
Juventus v Chelsea
Misses next match if booked: Claudio Marchisio, Giorgio Chiellini (both Juventus), David Luiz (Chelsea)
- -
Group F
BATE Borisov v Lille (1700)
Misses next match if booked: Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Rodionov (both BATE), Lucas Digne, Benoit Pedretti, Rio Mavuba (Lille)
-
Valencia v Bayern Munich
Misses next match if booked: Roberto Soldado (Valencia), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern)
- -
Group G
Benfica v Celtic
Misses next match if booked: Bruno Cesar (Benfica), Victor Wanyama (Celtic)
-
Spartak Moscow v Barcelona (1700)
Suspended: Nicolas Pareja (Spartak)
Misses next match if booked: Marek Suchy (Spartak), Alex Song (Barcelona)
- -
Group H
CFR Cluj v Braga
Misses next match if booked: Rafael Bastos (Cluj), Custodio (Braga)
- - -
Playing on Wednesday
Group A
Dynamo Kiev v Paris St Germain
Misses next match if booked: Ognjen Vukojevic, Denys Garmash (both Kiev)
- -
Group B
Arsenal v Montpellier HSC
Suspended: Souleymane Camara (Montpellier)
-
Schalke 04 v Olympiakos Piraeus
Misses next match if booked: Jermaine Jones, Joel Matip (both Schalke), Pablo Contreras, Jose Holebas (both Olympiakos)
- -
Group C
Anderlecht v AC Milan
Suspended: Marcin Wasilewski (Anderlecht)
Misses next match if booked: Philippe Mexes, Riccardo Montolivo, Daniele Bonera (all Milan)
-
Zenit St Petersburg v Malaga (1700)
Suspended: Manuel Iturra (Malaga)
Misses next match if booked: Roman Shirokov, Viktor Fayzulin (both Zenit), Martin Demichelis, Sergio Sanchez (both Malaga)
- -
Group D
Ajax Amsterdam v Borussia Dortmund
Misses next match if booked: Daley Blind (Ajax)
-
Manchester City v Real Madrid
Misses next match if booked: Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure (both Manchester City)