Oct 21 Champions League disciplinary situation
ahead of this week's group stage matches.
Playing on Tuesday
Group E
Schalke 04 v Chelsea
Misses next match if booked: Marco Hoeger (Schalke 04)
- -
Group F
Olympique Marseille v Napoli
Misses next match if booked: Nicolas N'Koulou (Olympique
Marseille)
- -
Group G
Porto v Zenit St Petersburg
Suspended: Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg)
Misses next match if booked: Igor Smolnikov, Tomas Hubocan
(both Zenit St Petersburg)
- -
Group H
Celtic v Ajax Amsterdam
Suspended subject to appeal: Scott Brown (Celtic)
- - - -
Playing on Wednesday
Group C
Anderlecht v Paris St Germain
Misses next match if booked: Gregory van der Wiel (Paris St
Germain), Massimo Bruno (Anderlecht)
- -
Group D
Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen
Suspended: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)
