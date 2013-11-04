Nov 4 Champions League disciplinary situation
ahead of this week's group stage matches.
Playing on Tuesday
Group A
Real Sociedad v Manchester United
Misses next match if booked: Markel Bergara, Carlos Vela
(both Real Sociedad)
- -
Group B
Juventus v Real Madrid
Suspended: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)
Misses next match if booked: Arturo Vidal (Juventus), Luka
Modric (Real Madrid)
-
FC Copenhagen v Galatasaray
Misses next match if booked: Thomas Delaney (FC Copenhagen)
- -
Group C
Paris St Germain v Anderlecht
Misses next match if booked: Gregory van der Wiel (Paris St
Germain), Massimo Bruno, Fabrice N'Sakala (both Anderlecht)
-
Olympiakos Piraeus v Benfica
Misses next match if booked: Giannis Maniatis (Olympiakos),
Nicolas Gaitan, Enzo Perez (both Benfica)
- -
Group D
Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich
Misses next match if booked: David Limbersky (Viktoria
Plzen)
- - -
Playing on Wednesday
Group E
Chelsea v Schalke 04
Misses next match if booked: Marco Hoeger (Schalke 04)
- -
Group F
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal
Misses next match if booked: Sven Bender (Borussia Dortmund)
-
Napoli v Olympique Marseille
Misses next match if booked: Nicolas N'Koulou (Olympique
Marseille)
- -
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg v Porto
Suspended: Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg), Hector Herrera
(Porto)
Misses next match if booked: Igor Smolnikov, Tomas Hubocan
(both Zenit St Petersburg)
-
Atletico Madrid v Austria Vienna
Misses next match if booked: Juanfran (Atletico Madrid),
Philipp Hosiner (Austria Vienna)
- -
Group H
Ajax Amsterdam v Celtic
Suspended: Scott Brown, Nir Biton (both Celtic)
- -
Barcelona v AC Milan
Misses next match if booked: Cesc Fabregas, Alexis Sanchez
(both Barcelona)
(Compiled by Josh Reich; editing by Toby Davis)