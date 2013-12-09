Dec 9 Champions League disciplinary situation.
Playing on Tuesday
Group A
Manchester United v Shakhtar Donetsk
Misses next match if booked: Alex Teixeira, Yaroslav
Rakitskiy (both Shakhtar Donetsk)
-
Real Sociedad v Bayer Leverkusen
Misses next match if booked: Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad);
Emre Can (Bayer Leverkusen)
- -
Group B
Galatasaray v Juventus
Misses next match if booked: Albert Riera, Felipe Melo (both
Galatasaray), Arturo Vidal (Juventus)
-
FC Copenhagen v Real Madrid
Suspended: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
Misses next match if booked: Thomas Delaney, Olof
Mellberg(FC Copenhagen)
- -
Group C
Benfica v Paris St Germain
Suspended: Gregory van der Wiel, Marco Verratti (both Paris
St Germain)
Misses next match if booked: Nicolas Gaitan, Enzo Perez
(both Benfica)
-
Olympiakos Piraeus v Anderlecht
Suspended: Giannis Maniatis (Olympiakos), Massimo Bruno
(Anderlecht)
Misses next match if booked: Alejandro Dominguez, Kostas
Manolas, Vladimir Weiss (all Olympiakos); Fabrice N'Sakala,
Aleksandar Mitrovic (both Anderlecht)
- -
Group D
Bayern Munich v Manchester City
Suspended: Yaya Toure (Manchester City)
Misses next match if booked: James Milner (Manchester City)
-
Viktoria Plzen v CSKA Moscow
Misses next match if booked: David Limbersky, Roman Hubnik
(both Viktoria Plzen)
- -
Playing on Wednesday
Group E
Schalke 04 v Basel
Suspended: Jermaine Jones (Schalke 04)
Misses next match if booked: Marco Hoeger, Roman Neustaedter
(both Schalke 04); Fabian Schaer (Basel)
-
Chelsea v Steaua Bucharest
Suspended: Alexandru Bourceanu (Steaua Bucharest)
Misses next match if booked: Lukasz Szukala, Federico
Piovaccari (both Steaua Bucharest)
- -
Group F
Olympique Marseille v Borussia Dortmund
Suspended: Nicolas N'Koulou, Alaixys Romao (both Olympique
Marseille)
Misses next match if booked: Dimitri Payet (Olympique
Marseille); Sven Bender, Robert Lewandowski (both Borussia
Dortmund)
-
Napoli v Arsenal
Misses next match if booked: Federico Fernandez
- -
Group G
Austria Vienna v Zenit St Petersburg
Misses next match if booked: Philipp Hosiner, Christian
Ramsebner, Markus Suttner, Marin Leovac (all Austria Vienna);
Igor Smolnikov, Tomas Hubocan (both Zenit St Petersburg)
-
Atletico Madrid v Porto
Suspended: Juanfran (Atletico Madrid)
Misses next match if booked: Raul Garcia (Atletico Madrid);
Alex Sandro (Porto)
- -
Group H
AC Milan v Ajax Amsterdam
Suspended: Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam)
Misses next match if booked: Sulley Muntari (AC Milan);
Stefano Denswil (Ajax Amsterdam)
-
Barcelona v Celtic
Suspended: Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), Emilio Izaguirre
(Celtic)
Misses next match if booked: Georgios Samaras, Virgil van
Dijk (both Celtic)
- -
