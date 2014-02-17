LONDON, Feb 17 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of this week's last 16, first-leg fixtures (all matches 1945 GMT) Playing on Tuesday Manchester City v Barcelona Suspended: James Milner (Manchester City) Misses next match if booked: Pablo Zabaleta, Fernandinho (both Manchester City) - Bayer Leverkusen v Paris St Germain Suspended: Emre Can (Bayer Leverkusen) Missed next match if booked: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen) - - Playing on Wednesday AC Milan v Atletico Madrid Suspended: Riccardo Montolivo, Sulley Muntari (both AC Milan) Misses next match if booked: Mario Balotelli, Nigel de Jong (both AC Milan); Raul Garcia (Atletico Madrid) - Arsenal v Bayern Munich Suspended: Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) Misses next match if booked: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal); Dante (Bayern Munich) (Compiled by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)