Feb 25 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of this week's last 16, first-leg fixtures (all matches 1945 GMT unless stated)

Playing on Tuesday

Olympiakos Piraeus v Manchester United

Misses next match if booked: Alejandro Dominguez, David Fuster, Kostas Manolas (all Olympiakos)

Zenit St Petersburg v Borussia Dortmund (1700)

Misses next match if booked: Tomas Hubocan, Roman Shirokov, Igor Smolnikov, Hulk (all Zenit St Petersburg); Sven Bender, Robert Lewandowski (both Borussia Dortmund)

Playing on Wednesday

Galatasaray v Chelsea

Misses next match if booked: Felipe Melo, Fernando Muslera (both Galatasaray); John Obi Mikel (Chelsea)

Schalke 04 v Real Madrid

Misses next match if booked: Roman Neustaedter, Marco Hoeger (both Schalke 04) (Compiled by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)