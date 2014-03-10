March 10 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of this week's last-16, second-leg fixtures (all matches 1945 GMT)

Playing on Tuesday

Atletico Madrid v AC Milan

Suspended: Riccardo Montolivo (AC Milan)

Misses next match if booked: Mario Balotelli, Nigel de Jong, Ignazio Abate (all AC Milan); Raul Garcia, Emiliano Insua (both Atletico Madrid)

- -

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

Suspended: Wojciech Szczesny (Arsenal)

Misses next match if booked: Tomas Rosicky, Aaron Ramsey (both Arsenal); Dante (Bayern Munich)

- - -

Playing on Wednesday

Barcelona v Manchester City

Suspended: Martin Demichelis (Manchester City)

Misses next match if booked: Aleksandar Kolarov, Fernandinho, Alvaro Negredo, Pablo Zabaleta (all Manchester City)

- -

Paris St Germain v Bayer Leverkusen

Suspended: Emir Spahic (Bayer Leverkusen)

Misses next match if booked: Lars Bender, Gonzalo Castro, Andres Guardado (all Bayer Leverkusen); Blaise Matuidi (Paris St Germain)

