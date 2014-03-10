Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 10 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of this week's last-16, second-leg fixtures (all matches 1945 GMT)
Playing on Tuesday
Atletico Madrid v AC Milan
Suspended: Riccardo Montolivo (AC Milan)
Misses next match if booked: Mario Balotelli, Nigel de Jong, Ignazio Abate (all AC Milan); Raul Garcia, Emiliano Insua (both Atletico Madrid)
- -
Bayern Munich v Arsenal
Suspended: Wojciech Szczesny (Arsenal)
Misses next match if booked: Tomas Rosicky, Aaron Ramsey (both Arsenal); Dante (Bayern Munich)
- - -
Playing on Wednesday
Barcelona v Manchester City
Suspended: Martin Demichelis (Manchester City)
Misses next match if booked: Aleksandar Kolarov, Fernandinho, Alvaro Negredo, Pablo Zabaleta (all Manchester City)
- -
Paris St Germain v Bayer Leverkusen
Suspended: Emir Spahic (Bayer Leverkusen)
Misses next match if booked: Lars Bender, Gonzalo Castro, Andres Guardado (all Bayer Leverkusen); Blaise Matuidi (Paris St Germain)
(Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.