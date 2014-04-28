April 28 Champions League disciplinary situation
ahead of this week's semi-final, second-leg fixtures (all
matches 1845 GMT)
Playing on Tuesday
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
Misses next match if booked: Mario Mandzukic
(Bayern Munich); Xabi Alonso, Asier Illarramendi, Sergio Ramos
(all Real Madrid)
Playing on Wednesday
Chelsea v Atletico Madrid
Suspended: Frank Lampard, John Obi Mikel (both Chelsea);
Gabi (Atletico Madrid)
Misses next match if booked: Willian, David Luiz (both
Chelsea); Emiliano Insua, Koke, Juanfran (all Atletico Madrid)
(Compiled by Josh Reich)