Nov 21 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the fifth round of group stage matches (1945 GMT kick off unless stated)

Playing on Tuesday

Group A

Napoli v Manchester City

Suspended: Juan Zuniga (Napoli)

Misses next match if booked: Christian Maggio, Salvatore Aronica (both Napoli)

-

Bayern Munich v Villarreal

Suspended: Holger Badstuber (Bayern Munich)

Misses next match if booked: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich), Carlos Marchena, Jose Catala, Giuseppe Rossi (all Villarreal)

- -

Group B

CSKA Moscow v Lille (1700)

Suspended: Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow)

Misses next match if booked: Pavel Mamaev (CSKA Moscow), David Rozehnal, Benoit Pedretti, Franck Beria (all Lille)

-

Trabzonspor v Inter Milan

Misses next match if booked: Didier Zokora, Alanzinho (both Trabzonspor)

- -

Group C

Otelul Galati v Basel

Suspended: Sergiu Costin (Otelul Galati)

Misses next match if booked: Cornel Rapa (Otelul Galati), Benjamin Huggel, Marco Streller, Alexander Frei (all Basel)

-

Manchester United v Benfica

Suspended: Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United)

Misses next match if booked: Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Pablo Aimar, Maxi Pereira (both Benfica)

- -

Group D

Real Madrid v Dinamo Zagreb

Misses next match if booked: Luis Ibanez, Adrian Calello, Jerko Leko, Sammir, Domagoj Vida (all Dinamo Zagreb)

-

Olympique Lyon v Ajax Amsterdam

Misses next match if booked: Kim Kallstrom (Olympique Lyon)

- - -

Playing on Wednesday

Group E

Bayer Leverkusen v Chelsea

Misses next match if booked: Omer Toprak (Bayer Leverkusen), David Luiz (Chelsea)

-

Valencia v Racing Genk

Misses next match if booked: David Albelda, Ever Banega (both Valencia)

- -

Group F

Olympique Marseille v Olympiakos Piraeus

Misses next match if booked: Jeremy Morel (Olympique Marseille), Avraam Papadopoulos (Olympiakos Piraeus)

-

Arsenal v Borussia Dortmund

Misses next match if booked: Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund)

- -

Group G

Zenit St Petersburg v APOEL Nicosia (1700)

Misses next match if booked: Helio Pinto (APOEL Nicosia)

-

Shakhtar Donetsk v Porto

Suspended: Darijo Srna (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Misses next match if booked: Luiz Adriano, Olexandr Chyzhov (both Shakhtar Donetsk), Nicolas Otamendi, Alvaro Pereira (both Porto)

- -

Group H

AC Milan v Barcelona

Suspended: Daniel Alves (Barcelona)

-

BATE Borisov v Viktoria Plzen (1800)

Suspended: Marian Cisovsky (Viktoria Plzen)

Misses next match if booked: Marko Simic, Edgar Olekhnovich (both BATE Borisov), Vaclav Pilar, Pavel Horvath (both Viktoria Plzen)

- - - -

