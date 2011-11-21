RPT-Soccer-Chelsea to host Burnley in Premier League season opener
LONDON, England, June 14 Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13.
Nov 21 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the fifth round of group stage matches (1945 GMT kick off unless stated)
Playing on Tuesday
Group A
Napoli v Manchester City
Suspended: Juan Zuniga (Napoli)
Misses next match if booked: Christian Maggio, Salvatore Aronica (both Napoli)
-
Bayern Munich v Villarreal
Suspended: Holger Badstuber (Bayern Munich)
Misses next match if booked: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich), Carlos Marchena, Jose Catala, Giuseppe Rossi (all Villarreal)
- -
Group B
CSKA Moscow v Lille (1700)
Suspended: Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow)
Misses next match if booked: Pavel Mamaev (CSKA Moscow), David Rozehnal, Benoit Pedretti, Franck Beria (all Lille)
-
Trabzonspor v Inter Milan
Misses next match if booked: Didier Zokora, Alanzinho (both Trabzonspor)
- -
Group C
Otelul Galati v Basel
Suspended: Sergiu Costin (Otelul Galati)
Misses next match if booked: Cornel Rapa (Otelul Galati), Benjamin Huggel, Marco Streller, Alexander Frei (all Basel)
-
Manchester United v Benfica
Suspended: Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United)
Misses next match if booked: Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Pablo Aimar, Maxi Pereira (both Benfica)
- -
Group D
Real Madrid v Dinamo Zagreb
Misses next match if booked: Luis Ibanez, Adrian Calello, Jerko Leko, Sammir, Domagoj Vida (all Dinamo Zagreb)
-
Olympique Lyon v Ajax Amsterdam
Misses next match if booked: Kim Kallstrom (Olympique Lyon)
- - -
Playing on Wednesday
Group E
Bayer Leverkusen v Chelsea
Misses next match if booked: Omer Toprak (Bayer Leverkusen), David Luiz (Chelsea)
-
Valencia v Racing Genk
Misses next match if booked: David Albelda, Ever Banega (both Valencia)
- -
Group F
Olympique Marseille v Olympiakos Piraeus
Misses next match if booked: Jeremy Morel (Olympique Marseille), Avraam Papadopoulos (Olympiakos Piraeus)
-
Arsenal v Borussia Dortmund
Misses next match if booked: Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal), Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund)
- -
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg v APOEL Nicosia (1700)
Misses next match if booked: Helio Pinto (APOEL Nicosia)
-
Shakhtar Donetsk v Porto
Suspended: Darijo Srna (Shakhtar Donetsk)
Misses next match if booked: Luiz Adriano, Olexandr Chyzhov (both Shakhtar Donetsk), Nicolas Otamendi, Alvaro Pereira (both Porto)
- -
Group H
AC Milan v Barcelona
Suspended: Daniel Alves (Barcelona)
-
BATE Borisov v Viktoria Plzen (1800)
Suspended: Marian Cisovsky (Viktoria Plzen)
Misses next match if booked: Marko Simic, Edgar Olekhnovich (both BATE Borisov), Vaclav Pilar, Pavel Horvath (both Viktoria Plzen)
- - - -
(Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, England, June 14 Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13.
June 14 Striker Tammy Abraham will decide on his future at Premier League champions Chelsea after England's campaign in the under-21 European Championships in Poland later this month, the 19-year-old has said.