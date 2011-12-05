LONDON Dec 5 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the sixth and final round of group stage matches (all 1945 GMT kick off)

Playing on Tuesday

Group E

Chelsea v Valencia

Misses next match if booked: David Luiz, Raul Meireles (both Chelsea), David Albelda, Ever Banega, Victor Ruiz (all Valencia)

-

Racing Genk v Bayer Leverkusen

Misses next match if booked: Omer Toprak, Michael Ballack, Michal Kadlec, Stefan Kiessling (all Bayer Leverkusen)

-

Group F

Olympiakos Pireaus v Arsenal

Misses next match if booked: Avraam Papadopoulos (Olympiakos Piraeus), Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal)

-

Borussia Dortmund v Olympique Marseille

Suspended: Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund)

Misses next match if booked: Jeremy Morel (Olympique Marseille)

-

Group G

Porto v Zenit St Petersburg

Misses next match if booked: Nicolas Otamendi, Alvaro Pereira, James Rodriguez (all Porto), Domenico Criscito, Tomas Hubocan (both Zenit St Petersburg)

-

APOEL Nicosia v Shakhtar Donetsk

Misses next match if booked: Helio Pinto, Paulo Jorge (both APOEL Nicosia), Luiz Adriano, Olexandr Chyzhov (both Shakhtar Donetsk)

-

Group H

Barcelona v BATE Borisov

Misses next match if booked: Carles Puyol (Barcelona), Marko Simic, Edgar Olekhnovich (both BATE Borisov)

-

Viktoria Plzen v AC Milan

Suspended: Alberto Aquilani (AC Milan)

Misses next match if booked: Vaclav Pilar, Pavel Horvath (both Viktoria Plzen), Mark van Bommel (AC Milan)

-

Playing on Wednesday

Group A

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

Misses next match if booked: Mario Balotelli (Manchester City), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich)

-

Villarreal v Napoli

Misses next match if booked: Carlos Marchena, Jose Catala, Giuseppe Rossi (all Villarreal), Christian Maggio, Salvatore Aronica (both Napoli)

-

Group B

Lille v Trabzonspor

Suspended: David Rozehnal (Lille)

Misses next match if booked: Benoit Pedretti, Franck Beria (both Lille), Didier Zokora, Alanzinho, Arkadiusz Glowacki, Serkan Balci (all Trabzonspor)

-

Inter Milan v CSKA Moscow

Misses next match if booked: Cristian Chivu (Inter Milan) Pavel Mamaev, Kirill Nababkin (both CSKA Moscow)

-

Group C

Basel v Manchester United

Suspended: Michael Carrick (Manchester United)

Misses next match if booked: Benjamin Huggel, Marco Streller, Alexander Frei (all Basel)

-

Benfica v Otelul Galati

Suspended: Maxi Pereira (Benfica)

Misses next match if booked: Cornel Rapa (Otelul Galati), Pablo Aimar, Ezequiel Garay, Artur (all Benfica)

-

Group D

Dinamo Zagreb v Olympique Lyon

Misses next match if booked: Luis Ibanez, Adrian Calello, Jerko Leko, Sammir, Domagoj Vida (all Dinamo Zagreb) , Kim Kallstrom, Cris (both Olympique Lyon)

-

Ajax Amsterdam v Real Madrid

Misses next match if booked: Eyong Enoh (Ajax Amsterdam)

