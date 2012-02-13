Feb 13 Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of the round of 16, first leg fixtures: Playing on Tuesday Olympique Lyon v APOEL Nicosia Misses next match if booked: Cris, Kim Kallstrom, Bafetimbi Gomis (all Lyon); Paulo Jorge, Marcelo Oliveira, Ivan Trickovski, Helio Pinto, Nektarios Alexandrou (all APOEL) Bayer Leverkusen v Barcelona Misses next match if booked: Stefan Kiessling, Michael Ballack, Eren Derdiyok, Omer Toprak, Michal Kadlec (all Bayer); Carles Puyol (Barcelona) - - - Playing on Wednesday Zenit St Petersburg v Benfica Misses next match if booked: Domenico Criscito, Tomas Hubocan (both Zenit); Artur, Pablo Aimar, Ezequiel Garay (all Benfica) AC Milan v Arsenal Misses next match if booked: Mark van Bommel, Massimo Ambrosini (both Milan); Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for soccer stories