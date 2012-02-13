Feb 13 Champions League disciplinary
situation ahead of the round of 16, first leg fixtures:
Playing on Tuesday
Olympique Lyon v APOEL Nicosia
Misses next match if booked: Cris, Kim Kallstrom, Bafetimbi
Gomis (all Lyon); Paulo Jorge, Marcelo Oliveira, Ivan
Trickovski, Helio Pinto, Nektarios Alexandrou (all APOEL)
Bayer Leverkusen v Barcelona
Misses next match if booked: Stefan Kiessling, Michael
Ballack, Eren Derdiyok, Omer Toprak, Michal Kadlec (all Bayer);
Carles Puyol (Barcelona)
- - -
Playing on Wednesday
Zenit St Petersburg v Benfica
Misses next match if booked: Domenico Criscito, Tomas
Hubocan (both Zenit); Artur, Pablo Aimar, Ezequiel Garay (all
Benfica)
AC Milan v Arsenal
Misses next match if booked: Mark van Bommel, Massimo
Ambrosini (both Milan); Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal)
- - - -
